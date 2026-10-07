Criticism of the Airport
Hundreds of Cattle Fly from Linz to Turkmenistan
Is Linz Airport a hub for animal transport? Hundreds of Fleckvieh bulls from Hungary are being loaded onto cargo planes in Upper Austria and flown to Central Asia, where they are to be slaughtered. “This practice must end immediately,” demands Upper Austrian State Councilor for Environmental Protection Stefan Kaineder (Greens).
Hundreds of cattle from Hungary are apparently being flown to Turkmenistan via Linz Airport this week to be slaughtered there. According to insiders, the animals are being brought to Linz by truck specifically for this purpose and then transported by cargo planes thousands of kilometers across Europe and on to Central Asia.
State Councilor for the Environment and Climate Stefan Kaineder reacted with horror: “Cattle are sentient beings, not pieces of cargo that we can send halfway around the world at will. These long-distance transports of live animals must be banned.”
The role of Linz Airport seems particularly controversial to Kaineder. Just last week, the Upper Austrian state parliament approved the acquisition of the City of Linz’s previous 50-percent stake. This makes the state of Upper Austria the sole owner of the airport.
Ownership Brings Shared Responsibility for Business Operations
“If the airport is 100 percent owned by the state of Upper Austria, then we also bear 100 percent responsibility for the business that takes place there. A state-owned airport must not serve as a hub for senseless and cruel animal transport. I expect this practice to be stopped immediately. As the owner, the state must draw a clear red line,” said Kaineder.
Animal suffering must not be used to generate business at Linz Airport. “Upper Austria must take a clear stand on this issue. We cannot talk about animal welfare while at the same time allowing our own airport to become a transshipment point for cattle destined for slaughter, which are flown thousands of kilometers to Turkmenistan. This must stop,” demands Kaineder.
Airport officials emphasize that no violations were found during inspections by the official veterinarian of the Linz-Land district. The transports are carried out in accordance with the “Live Animals Regulations” of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
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