Minister Holzleitner Declines SPÖ Chairmanship

“I am not available,” says Holzleitner, though she does not specify who should take the position. In any case, she very much welcomes the fact that there will be a clear discussion within the party tomorrow. “I’m not taking a position for or against any particular person, because ultimately we’ll have to wait and see what happens at the meeting tomorrow at 4 p.m. We need to have a very open discussion and thoroughly debate different scenarios. For the first time in a while, all state party chairs, the union, and the women’s group will be present—that’s a good start.”