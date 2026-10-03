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Minister Holzleitner Declines SPÖ Chairmanship

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03.10.2026 11:31
Minister of Women’s Affairs and Science Holzleitner is not available
Minister of Women’s Affairs and Science Holzleitner is not available(Bild: Eva Manhart)

The search for a new SPÖ chair is proving difficult for all those in the party who want neither the incumbent party leader, Andreas Babler, nor media executive Gerhard Zeiler. The responses have been overwhelmingly negative. Women’s and Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner also officially declined when asked by the “Krone.”

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“I am not available,” says Holzleitner, though she does not specify who should take the position. In any case, she very much welcomes the fact that there will be a clear discussion within the party tomorrow. “I’m not taking a position for or against any particular person, because ultimately we’ll have to wait and see what happens at the meeting tomorrow at 4 p.m. We need to have a very open discussion and thoroughly debate different scenarios. For the first time in a while, all state party chairs, the union, and the women’s group will be present—that’s a good start.”

Minister of Women’s Affairs and Science Holzleitner is unavailable for comment.
Minister of Women’s Affairs and Science Holzleitner is unavailable for comment.(Bild: Eva Manhart)

State party chairs also have responsibilities toward the federal party
It must be clear to all state party chairs “that taking on a state party chairmanship also entails responsibility for the party as a whole, and therefore one must actually participate in the committees and other meetings,” said Holzleitner, addressing Burgenland and Styria, which have long since withdrawn from the committees in protest against Babler. The outcome of tomorrow’s meeting remains open. “If we want to turn things around and regain our strength, we can’t do that through disunity, but only by pulling together.”

Many in the party want Marterbauer, but he is currently unable to serve due to his treatment
Many in the party want Marterbauer, but he is currently unable to serve due to his treatment(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer hasn’t ruled it out as clearly as Holzleitner has in various interviews. However, sources within the party indicate that, given his cancer treatment—at least for now—he is unable and unwilling to take on the role. Third National Council President Doris Bures is also said to have already declined the offer within the party.

Of the many names that have been circulating in recent days, only parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher remains. However, he has no interest in the job either and had already declined to take over from former provincial leader Peter Kaiser in Carinthia. Former ORF chief Alexander Wrabetz and Transportation Minister Peter Hanke have also been mentioned, but they have no realistic chance of securing a majority within the party.

Will one of them end up getting the job after all, for lack of alternatives?
Will one of them end up getting the job after all, for lack of alternatives?(Bild: Krone-Collage/APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER, Alexander Tuma)

“I’m not stepping into the ring”
Another possibility would be Hans Peter Doskozil, who has expressed interest in the position before. However, like Marterbauer, he is in poor health and has also withdrawn from the race. “I’m not stepping into the ring.”

Will it come down to Babler after all—or will Zeiler really step in?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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