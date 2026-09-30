Showdown on Sunday
Power Struggle Over Planned State Party Leaders’ Summit in the SPÖ
The power struggle within the SPÖ is coming to a head. Current SPÖ Chairman Andreas Babler wants to attend the summit of SPÖ state party leaders—which was originally planned without him—and has invited the state party leaders to Vienna on Sunday. The state party leaders intend to accept the invitation—but first want to coordinate their positions. One thing is clear: an extraordinary party convention could take place as early as October.
The phones are ringing off the hook among SPÖ leaders across Austria. That’s because the power struggle between party leader Andreas Babler and challenger Gerhard Zeiler for the SPÖ leadership is now reaching an unexpected early showdown—only the location remains to be determined. The summit of SPÖ state leaders called for by Carinthia’s Governor Daniel Fellner is now scheduled to take place at 4 p.m.
However, it wasn’t those who were supposed to attend who set this date—it was the federal party leadership on Löwelstraße. After it became clear—as reported by the “Krone”—that the meeting planned by Fellner would take place, the state party leaders were actually in the process of coordinating a date. Carinthia was being floated as a possible location, since it was Fellner who had initiated the idea. On Wednesday morning, however, an email from federal party executive director Klaus Seltenheim landed in their inboxes.
Babler went on the counteroffensive
In it, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler invited them to hold the summit in Vienna on Sunday. In the presence of Babler and Seltenheim, the email states—in essence—that the outstanding issues regarding the party’s bylaws, such as how to organize a special party convention, should be clarified, and the “events of the past few days” should be put into perspective. Fellner had indeed set the goal that “all candidates, regardless of whether they currently hold office or are running for office, present their political platform, their team, and their strategy to the members.” Three hours have now been set aside for this on Sunday.
State party leaders respond promptly
In doing so, Babler actually preempted the federal states, which tend to be sympathetic to Zeiler. Nevertheless, this move could backfire—and the meeting could turn into a showdown. As the “Krone” has learned, the state party leaders generally intend to accept Babler’s invitation—but they plan to “coordinate” beforehand and under no circumstances allow themselves to be caught off guard.
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