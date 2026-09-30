Power Struggle Over Planned State Party Leaders’ Summit in the SPÖ

Babler went on the counteroffensive

In it, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler invited them to hold the summit in Vienna on Sunday. In the presence of Babler and Seltenheim, the email states—in essence—that the outstanding issues regarding the party’s bylaws, such as how to organize a special party convention, should be clarified, and the “events of the past few days” should be put into perspective. Fellner had indeed set the goal that “all candidates, regardless of whether they currently hold office or are running for office, present their political platform, their team, and their strategy to the members.” Three hours have now been set aside for this on Sunday.