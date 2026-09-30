Now it's time for the ÖTV showdown
Victory! Kraus Defeats Joint in a Thrilling Tennis Match
It was a nail-biter until the very end, but Sinja Kraus ultimately secured a happy ending. The Austrian prevailed in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) against the young Australian Maya Joint in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the second round, she’ll face Anastasia Potapova.
The match started off according to plan for Kraus. She broke serve right off the bat and then impressed with strong play and another break. Despite a re-break, the 20-year-old Australian was unable to regain her footing in the set, allowing Kraus to celebrate a 6-3 set victory.
Kraus Misses Chance to Close Out the Match in the Second Set
And in the second set, too, the Austrian seemed to be on the right track again. There was another early break, but this time Joint proved more tenacious. She immediately broke back, and the Australian suddenly took control of the set. She ultimately prevailed convincingly, 6–3.
The match went to a deciding set. There, too, it was the same story. An early break by Kraus seemed to pave the way to the next round. However, Joint was once again ready to give it her all on the court and was ultimately rewarded with a re-break.
A nerve-wracking battle ensued, in which Kraus once again opened the door to the next round wide with a late break. However, Joint was quick to respond with a break of her own. But Kraus didn’t let up and struck again with a break to make it 6–5. The Austrian was ultimately able to hold on to that lead, securing the third set 7–5 and advancing to the next round. There, her compatriot Potapova awaits!
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