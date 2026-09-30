Victory! Kraus Defeats Joint in a Thrilling Tennis Match

A nerve-wracking battle ensued, in which Kraus once again opened the door to the next round wide with a late break. However, Joint was quick to respond with a break of her own. But Kraus didn’t let up and struck again with a break to make it 6–5. The Austrian was ultimately able to hold on to that lead, securing the third set 7–5 and advancing to the next round. There, her compatriot Potapova awaits!