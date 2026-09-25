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Venezia vs. Rapid

You can watch this iconic matchup live only on sportkrone.at

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25.09.2026 15:45
Last year, Venezia was already a guest in Vienna-Hütteldorf for a friendly match.
Last year, Venezia was already a guest in Vienna-Hütteldorf for a friendly match.(Bild: GEPA)
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Rapid takes on FC Venezia tonight at their historic stadium right by the sea. We’re bringing you exclusive coverage of this fan favorite—and it’s very easy to watch…

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A very special friendly—Rapid is visiting FC Venezia today at the venerable Stadio Pierluigi Penzo! This highlight will be broadcast live and exclusively on “Krone” starting at 5 p.m. Click the link (below), purchase the day pass for 4.99 euros, and enjoy the iconic match along with the fan spectacle, which will feature a massive choreographed display.

Rapid’s coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup, said yesterday from the stadium by the sea—which you reach by boat—“Yes, it’s definitely different from what we’re used to. Venice is a fantastic, beautiful, and incredibly historic city. It’s a cool experience for the guys and brings us closer together as a team.”  Tonight, the Dane—who was here 20 years ago—and his “Greens” will face Serie A club FC Venezia, with whom they share a long-standing fan friendship. The ultras from both clubs—with over 700 Rapid supporters in attendance—will make their way to the stadium together.

The fans are fired up for the match.
The fans are fired up for the match.(Bild: GEPA)

The Hütteldorf team hopes to put on a good show in the special jerseys designed by fans against Italy’s last-place team. “We’re taking this game very seriously,” said Hoff Thorup, who will have to do without Yusuf Demir, who is out sick, but brought along some young stars instead. “We’ll also give playing time to players who haven’t had much of a chance so far.” 

Johannes Hoff Thorup
Johannes Hoff Thorup(Bild: GEPA)

It’s also a special occasion for captain Matthias Seidl. “I’m looking forward to this friendly; afterward, I’ll spend a few days in Venice with my girlfriend,” revealed the midfielder, who commented on the team’s strong start to the league season and their position at the top of the table: “Yes, things are looking pretty good. It’s important that we continue to perform consistently well. Then, for sure, a lot is possible.”

But for now, the focus is on this special friendly at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo—and you can be there with the “Krone” …

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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