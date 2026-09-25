You can watch this iconic matchup live only on sportkrone.at

Rapid’s coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup, said yesterday from the stadium by the sea—which you reach by boat—“Yes, it’s definitely different from what we’re used to. Venice is a fantastic, beautiful, and incredibly historic city. It’s a cool experience for the guys and brings us closer together as a team.” Tonight, the Dane—who was here 20 years ago—and his “Greens” will face Serie A club FC Venezia, with whom they share a long-standing fan friendship. The ultras from both clubs—with over 700 Rapid supporters in attendance—will make their way to the stadium together.