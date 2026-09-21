Coronavirus scandal! Xhaka “suspended” for four games

Xhaka: Mistake Made in a State of Emotional Turmoil

Xhaka had previously addressed the issue on Instagram. “At the time, I was personally very unsettled and had serious reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine,” he explains. “I felt a deep distrust of the vaccine and was overwhelmed by fears and uncertainty.” In this “emotionally turbulent state,” he purchased a vaccination certificate instead of “clarifying my unanswered questions through the proper channels.” Today, he realizes that this course of action was a mistake. “It was a mistake. I’m sorry,” said Xhaka.