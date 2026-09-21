"It was a mistake"
Coronavirus scandal! Xhaka “suspended” for four games
The Swiss national soccer team will have to play its first four Nations League matches without captain Granit Xhaka! The 33-year-old admitted on Monday to having purchased a fake COVID certificate. In consultation with the Swiss Football Association (SFV), it was therefore decided that Xhaka would not join the national team’s training camp and would be “suspended” for the upcoming four games...
Xhaka was supposed to report to a training camp in Belek, Turkey, on Monday; four Nations League matches are scheduled through October 6. “Granit Xhaka informed us of the situation yesterday evening,” explained SFV President Peter Knäbel in a press release. “We welcome the fact that Granit is taking this step and facing up to the situation. At the same time, we have jointly concluded that it is in the team’s best interest to play these matches without him.”
Xhaka: Mistake Made in a State of Emotional Turmoil
Xhaka had previously addressed the issue on Instagram. “At the time, I was personally very unsettled and had serious reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine,” he explains. “I felt a deep distrust of the vaccine and was overwhelmed by fears and uncertainty.” In this “emotionally turbulent state,” he purchased a vaccination certificate instead of “clarifying my unanswered questions through the proper channels.” Today, he realizes that this course of action was a mistake. “It was a mistake. I’m sorry,” said Xhaka.
The “Blick” first reported on Friday that Xhaka allegedly purchased a fake COVID certificate in 2022. The Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the 33-year-old national team captain.
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