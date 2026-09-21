Young Hikers Rescued After Losing Track of Time

Father Urged Them to Hurry

After the two spent the day in the area around the hut—and, according to their own account, had lost track of time a bit—they didn’t begin their descent back toward the starting point until around 6 p.m. During the descent, the 17-year-old had spoken on the phone several times with his father, who repeatedly told him that it would get dark at 7:30 p.m. and that they should hurry. Nevertheless, it was too late, and the two found themselves in the dark.