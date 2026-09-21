17-Year-Old Found
Young Hikers Rescued After Losing Track of Time
Although the two 17-year-olds had set out around 5 a.m., they didn’t begin their descent until around 6 p.m. As darkness fell, they lost their way, and eventually their cell phones also ran out of battery. It wasn’t until around 12:40 a.m. that both were found by mountain rescue—fortunately, unharmed.
Two young hikers had seriously misjudged the time needed for their descent on Sunday. A 17-year-old boy from Grünau im Almtal and a 17-year-old girl from Gschwandt set out together on a hike in the Totes Gebirge on Sunday. They began the hike at 5 a.m. from the Seehaus am Almsee in Grünau im Almtal and took the Sepp-Huber-Steig trail to the Pühringerhütte, which they reached around 11 a.m.
Father Urged Them to Hurry
After the two spent the day in the area around the hut—and, according to their own account, had lost track of time a bit—they didn’t begin their descent back toward the starting point until around 6 p.m. During the descent, the 17-year-old had spoken on the phone several times with his father, who repeatedly told him that it would get dark at 7:30 p.m. and that they should hurry. Nevertheless, it was too late, and the two found themselves in the dark.
Batteries Ran Out
Then their equipment failed as well: a headlamp they had brought with them ran out of battery, so the two used the flashlights on their cell phones. Around 11:00 p.m., the 17-year-old called his father again, and his father told him that they had gone too far and could not go any further. However, the young man could not specify their exact location—and then the cell phone’s battery ran out as well.
Father made an emergency call
Given the desperate situation, the 17-year-old’s father made an emergency call to the police, which set the rescue operation in motion. Due to the windy, rainy weather, the police helicopter was unable to take off, so a rescue team set out for the target area around the Sepp-Huber-Steig in the “Röll.” In the lower section of this trail, the two 17-year-olds were finally found unharmed at around 12:40 a.m. at an elevation of about 850 meters.
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