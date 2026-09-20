Jazz Gitti on “Gunkl”
“He should be glad I’m not a judge”
Like so many others, Jazz Gitti is deeply moved by the “Gunkl” case. On Instagram, the singer recently shared a clip in which she calls for the “maximum penalty” for the cabaret artist—and even threatens him with more...
The issue makes her “angry, emotional, and very sad all at once,” Jazz Gitti wrote in a long post on Instagram. And she appealed to her fans: “Protect your children!”
Jazz Gitti Wants “Gunkl” to Receive the Maximum Sentence
In the accompanying clip, it’s clear just how upset the 80-year-old—who even chatted with Paal about sex on the radio a few years ago—really is. “I hope the mother, the grandmother, and ‘Gunkl’ get the maximum sentence,” she rants, beside herself, into the camera.
Watch Jazz Gitti’s angry Instagram rant about the “Gunkl” case here:
Singer Threatens to “Cut Off His Balls”
“It’s such a cruel thing what they did to the child,” says Jazz Gitti, referring to the alleged abuse of a girl who is now four years old by the cabaret artist. The girl will now have to “suffer for the rest of her life,” she rants.
And she eventually works herself into an even greater rage. “He (Günther Paal, ed.) should be glad I’m not the judge,” Jazz Gitti adds, “because I would have cut his balls off.”
“I’m so outraged…”
Jazz Gitti had already spoken out about the case on Instagram at the end of the week. Although she had struggled with the decision, she explained, “I’m totally shocked, so I have to say something.”
In an earlier clip, Jazz Gitti had already called for the “maximum sentence” for Gunkl—watch it here:
In the clip, she addressed, among other things, the love triangle between Paal and the girl’s mother and grandmother, which she described as “weird.” She also emphasized how stunned she was that a mother and a grandmother would “lead” a little girl to an adult man—“and do such horrible things.”
“I’m so outraged, I don’t even know what to say,” Jazz Gitti ranted in the clip, calling for the “maximum penalty” not only for the mother and grandmother but also for “Gunkl.”
Abuse Charges Against Paal
As reported, Günther Paal is accused of sexually abusing a girl who was three years old at the time. The child’s mother and grandmother are also said to have been involved. The trial will take place on October 22 in Vienna. All three defendants have pleaded guilty.
“Gunkl,” who also possessed images and videos of child sexual abuse, faces between six months and five years in prison if convicted. The maximum possible sentence for the mother and grandmother is ten years in prison each.
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