Play & Win
100 Years of Basketball Magic in Vienna
Spectacular dunks, mind-blowing tricks, and plenty of entertainment: The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating their 100th anniversary and will be performing at the Sport Arena Wien on October 6. With a little luck, you could even win tickets to this basketball spectacle, including a special pre-game experience.
For a century, the Harlem Globetrotters have stood for a unique blend of basketball, athleticism, humor, and entertainment. As part of their grand 100th-anniversary tour, the world-famous basketball artists will make a stop at the Sport Arena Wien on October 6, 2026.
The team has put together a special show for the anniversary. Spectacular dunks, extraordinary dribbling, and trick shots are combined with humorous skits and direct interaction with the audience. Of course, their traditional rival won’t be missing either: The Washington Generals will face off against the Globetrotters on the anniversary tour as well.
100 Jahre Show, Nervenkitzel, Lachen und Freude
📍 Sport Arena Wien
📅 6. Oktober 2026, 19:00 Uhr
Tickets gibt es auch im Krone Ticketshop unter ticket.krone.at
The team’s history dates back to 1926. Since then, the Globetrotters have presented their blend of top-level sports and entertainment in more than 120 countries across six continents. Basketball greats like Wilt Chamberlain and Connie Hawkins, as well as fan favorites such as Meadowlark Lemon and Curly Neal, have shaped the team’s history. Today, the Globetrotters continue to amaze audiences with numerous Guinness World Records and ever-new stunts.
Win tickets and a VIP experience
“Krone” is now offering you the chance to experience these basketball legends live. We’re giving away 5 sets of 2 tickets, each including a merchandise package, as well as 3 sets of 2 premium tickets, each including a Magic Pass. With the Magic Pass, the Globetrotters experience begins even before the actual show, bringing winners even closer to the basketball stars and the action on the court. Just fill out the form and, with a little luck, you could be a winner!
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