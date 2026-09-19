100 Years of Basketball Magic in Vienna

Win tickets and a VIP experience

“Krone” is now offering you the chance to experience these basketball legends live. We’re giving away 5 sets of 2 tickets, each including a merchandise package, as well as 3 sets of 2 premium tickets, each including a Magic Pass. With the Magic Pass, the Globetrotters experience begins even before the actual show, bringing winners even closer to the basketball stars and the action on the court. Just fill out the form and, with a little luck, you could be a winner!