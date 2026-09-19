LIVE: Austria ties the game again against GAK!

GAK Gets Off to a Perfect Start

In the first half, fans were treated to plenty of hard-fought action, with the Styrians holding the advantage by winning 69 percent of their tackles before halftime. On top of that, they got off to a perfect start. Hofleitner spun around and fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area, hitting the inside post to score his third goal of the season. Otherwise, the Viennese had a slight edge in chances. Johannes Handl headed wide (19th minute), Kelvin Boateng nudged the ball into the hands of GAK goalkeeper Cican Stankovic from a promising position (20th minute), and a Buhari header was too central (28th minute).