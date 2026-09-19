Caught Off Guard While Asleep
Austrian Yacht Sinks in Croatian Marina
A yacht approximately 13 meters long flying the Austrian flag sank at Marina Tribunj in Croatia early Friday morning. Two people were on board at the time and were asleep. They were able to get to safety just in time.
An incident occurred at Marina Tribunj early Friday morning. A yacht approximately 13 meters long flying the Austrian flag sank right at its berth. Fortunately, the two people on board were unharmed. This was reported in an online article by Kristijan-Antic.blog.
Passengers Were Able to Leave the Yacht Just in Time
The two were asleep when the yacht suddenly began to list heavily. This woke them up, and they were able to leave the boat just in time. The stern of the yacht sank deep into the water, while the bow still protruded above the water’s surface. Emergency responders set up oil booms around the vessel.
Possible technical malfunction
According to media reports, a technical malfunction is suspected. Possible causes mentioned include a defective seacock or a through-hull fitting. However, the cause has not yet been confirmed. On Friday, the sunken yacht was finally salvaged. An investigation will now determine why the vessel sank.
Not an Isolated Incident
Just at the end of August, an Austrian yacht sank in the Adriatic Sea. The approximately 14-meter-long “Diwa II,” owned by WAC President Dietmar Riegler, sank off the coast of Trieste. A total of ten people were on board, including Riegler and his wife. All were rescued and remained unharmed. The boat sank to a depth of about 16 meters. At that time, too, a technical malfunction was suspected as the possible cause.
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read the original article here.
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