Appears in a video
Automatic Draft
After the horrific allegations against Günther “Gunkl” Paal came to light— first reported by the “Krone” —the cabaret artist has spoken out in a video. “I have brought shame upon myself,” said the artist, who was charged on Wednesday with child abuse and possession of child pornography.
“I deeply regret what I’ve done; I shouldn’t have done it,” said “Gunkl” in the video, which is just under four minutes long and was posted on Facebook. He said he had brought “shame” upon himself. The artist also addressed the allegations of abuse in detail, saying he “deeply regrets” them and that it is “horrible.” He also admitted to having “some video material on computers in my possession.”
There had been a phase in his life “when I was into that kind of video.” Then he “forgot” about the material when he got a new computer. But now it had been seized from him. That wasn’t just “unpleasant” for him—it was “horrible. You don’t want to be that kind of person—someone who had that—but that’s who I am,” Paal said.
The cabaret artist spoke out in a Facebook video:
“No one knew what was going on inside me”
He is very sorry and is prepared to “accept without objection” whatever punishment comes his way. No one knew what was “going on” inside him. He thought he could deal with it on his own—which is why he also wanted to advise everyone “who feels such inclinations within themselves” to seek help—above all to protect children.
Alfred Dorfer and Caroline Athanasiadis “shocked”
Some of his cabaret colleagues also commented on the case on Wednesday. “I was completely shaken” when I first heard “the disturbing news about my colleague Günther Paal,” wrote Alfred Dorfer, for example, in an Instagram Story. During their time working together on stage and on TV, there were “neither signs, hints, nor anything similar pointing in the direction being reported,” said the cabaret artist, who had shared the stage with “Gunkl” on the ORF show “Dorfers Donnerstalk,” among others.
Although there has been “virtually no personal contact” with Paal for twelve years, there remains “the dismay at not having harbored even the slightest suspicion or doubt,” Dorfer continued, concluding: “First and foremost, however, our thoughts must be with the child involved.”
“... just because the accused comes across as likable”
Cabaret colleague Caroline Athanasiadis also wrote that the focus must be on the child involved; on Facebook, she expressed being “truly shaken,” precisely because she “knows Paal personally and has shared the stage with him several times.” But saying “He was always nice to me” should “never be used as a counterargument. We must finally stop being less likely to believe victims just because the accused seems likable.” What’s needed now is a thorough investigation.
“Gunkl” paid 150,000 euros in hush money
However, the abuse case has another shocking aspect: the mother and grandmother of the abused child are charged with aggravated extortion. They are accused of blackmailing Paal over the alleged abuse. The cabaret star paid 150,000 euros, but when the pressure became too great, he filed a police report and turned himself in in May. The two women are in pretrial detention.
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