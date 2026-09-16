Automatic Draft

“... just because the accused comes across as likable”

Cabaret colleague Caroline Athanasiadis also wrote that the focus must be on the child involved; on Facebook, she expressed being “truly shaken,” precisely because she “knows Paal personally and has shared the stage with him several times.” But saying “He was always nice to me” should “never be used as a counterargument. We must finally stop being less likely to believe victims just because the accused seems likable.” What’s needed now is a thorough investigation.