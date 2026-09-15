Confession: TV Star Allegedly Abused a Child

You may be wondering why the suspect’s name does not appear in the article. To explain: Even in the Teichtmeister case, the “Krone” knew long before the indictment was filed that the serious allegations concerned him. Nevertheless, we decided to report anonymously during the initial stages of the investigation. In the current case as well, where the presumption of innocence applies, the “Krone” has decided not to name the artist who is under investigation by the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office at this time—partly for reasons related to media law.