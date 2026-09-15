A New “Pond Master”?
Confession: TV Star Allegedly Abused a Child
Once again, a scandal is rocking Austria’s arts scene: As in the “Teichtmeister case,” the Vienna District Attorney’s Office is conducting a sensitive investigation into a local TV star and two women. In addition to the possession of child pornography, the case also involves aggravated extortion and child abuse. The “Krone” has the explosive details.
He is a fixture on the country’s stages, television screens, and in movies. Now dark clouds hang over what had been a model career. The proceedings at the Vienna Regional Court could also serve as the script for a new TV crime drama. It all began years ago with the alleged abuse of the young daughter of his then-partner. But instead of reporting her boyfriend to the police, the woman herself turned to crime when the relationship broke down.
Instead of filing a criminal complaint, the woman blackmails her ex
She refrains from filing a complaint and instead, together with an acquaintance, blackmails her famous ex. After the duo allegedly collected tens of thousands of euros for their silence, the accused takes the bull by the horns.
The public figure turned himself in, which, from a legal standpoint, essentially amounts to an admission of guilt. During a search of his home, investigators reportedly also found abusive depictions of minors.
I can confirm that a preliminary investigation is underway. The potential sentence ranges from six months to five years in prison.
Judith Ziska, Sprecherin der Staatsanwaltschaft
Bild: https://www.justiz.gv.at
Prosecutors and Attorney Confirm Investigation
Speaking to the “Krone,” the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office commented on the explosive case. “We are investigating two suspected cases. The potential sentence ranges from six months to five years in prison,” said spokeswoman Judith Ziska.
Who is the suspect?
You may be wondering why the suspect’s name does not appear in the article. To explain: Even in the Teichtmeister case, the “Krone” knew long before the indictment was filed that the serious allegations concerned him. Nevertheless, we decided to report anonymously during the initial stages of the investigation. In the current case as well, where the presumption of innocence applies, the “Krone” has decided not to name the artist who is under investigation by the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office at this time—partly for reasons related to media law.
His well-known attorney, Florian Höllwarth, also confirms the allegations: “A preliminary investigation has been underway against him since May 2026, although some of the allegations date back more than 13 years. My client has filed a comprehensive voluntary disclosure, the contents of which cannot be discussed at this time.” Furthermore, “at the same time as filing the voluntary disclosure, my client filed a complaint against two women on suspicion of aggravated extortion.”
At the same time as the voluntary disclosure, my client filed a complaint alleging suspicion of aggravated extortion.
Florian Höllwarth vertritt den Verdächtigen
Bild: Anja Richter
Grim parallels to the “Teichtmeister case”
While the alleged blackmailers were handcuffed, the TV star remains free pending a possible conviction if charged. The judiciary sees no risk of flight or tampering with evidence; the presumption of innocence applies. The grim parallels to the “Teichtmeister case” are unmistakable. Relevant material was also found in the case of the actor, who was ultimately sentenced to a suspended prison term.
The scandal sparked a nationwide debate about changes to child protection laws and how depictions of abuse are handled in the cultural scene. In the current case as well, an indictment is considered likely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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