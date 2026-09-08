Millions in Bankruptcy for Innviertel Window Manufacturer

Operations Have Already Been Shut Down

There is likely no future left for the company, which was founded in late 1998. Operations have already been shut down, and most of the machinery has been sold. “Since there is neither a positive prognosis for the company’s continued existence nor sufficient liquid assets for a reopening, it is to be assumed that the company will be closed and its assets liquidated by the bankruptcy trustee,” explains KSV1870 expert Alexander Meinschad.