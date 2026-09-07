What if no one really wants to form a government with the AfD?

Could the BSW be the solution?

It was particularly close for the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW). It received 5.3 percent of the second votes. Now, however, that could make all the difference. One option would be cooperation between the BSW and the SPD, CDU, Greens, and The Left. On Sunday evening, the possibility of a minority government was also on the table—one that would be tolerated by the BSW and seek shifting majorities.