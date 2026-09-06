Kimi Antonelli: The last time this happened was 60 years ago

Antonelli: “It was a little scary, ...”

An investigation into speeding under yellow flags had no consequences for Russell. However, his tires were so badly worn by the finish that Antonelli was right on his tail with four laps to go. During the local hero’s first attack, Russell braked a little too hard, forcing his rival into the gravel trap. “It was a little scary because the asphalt was starting to crack in that spot,” Antonelli said. “I thought I might have lost my chance, but we still managed to pull it off.”