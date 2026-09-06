WAC Goes into Overtime! Wins for Salzburg & Hartberg

Hartberg Unchallenged

GAK took the lead in Kitzbühel as early as the 3rd minute through Alexander Hofleitner, but then failed to add to their lead. Yannick Oberleitner didn’t make it 2–0 for the Tyrolean third-division side until the 77th minute. Hartberg, on the other hand, was never in danger in Steyr. With back-to-back goals by Tobias Kainz (15th minute) and Angelo Gattermayer (18th minute), the Styrians set the stage for victory. Marco Hoffmann, with his fourth goal of the season across all competitions (30th minute), and Magnus Dalpiaz (41st minute) sealed the deal before halftime.