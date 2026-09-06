ÖFB Cup Live Updates
WAC Goes into Overtime! Wins for Salzburg & Hartberg
Extra time in the second round of the ÖFB Cup! Parndorf scored a celebrated 1-1 equalizer against Bundesliga club WAC in stoppage time, sending the match into extra time. Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg defeated St. Pölten 3-0, Hartberg beat Steyr 4-0, and GAK defeated Kitzbühel 2-0.
Here’s the live ticker for Parndorf vs. WAC
Title co-favorite Salzburg, Hartberg, and GAK advanced to the ÖFB Cup round of 16 on Sunday. The “Bulls” put in a solid, if uninspiring, performance in their 3-0 (2-0) win in St. Pölten. Hartberg celebrated the biggest win of the day with a 4–0 (4–0) victory at Vorwärts Steyr. GAK prevailed 2–0 (1–0) in Kitzbühel.
Salzburg’s rotated lineup—featuring seven new players in the starting XI compared to the 5-1 win over Rapid—got the job done against St. Pölten, which had gotten off to a weak start in the 2nd League. Danny Röhl’s team did need a bit of luck early on when Leomend Krasniqi hit the crossbar. But almost immediately afterward, Haris Tabakovic was on hand. The center forward scored his ninth goal in his ninth appearance for Salzburg (23rd minute).
SKN put up a fight within their means, but Salzburg’s superiority was evident in their finishing. A misplaced header by Niklas Szerencsi turned into a through ball for Aboubacar Camara, who shook off his opponent in a footrace and made it 2–0 (33rd minute). The decisive goal was also preceded by a missed SKN chance: Christian Früchtl made a save against Luis Hartwig, while at the other end, Bartosz Mazurek capitalized on a rebound to seal the 3–0 final score (50th minute).
Hartberg Unchallenged
GAK took the lead in Kitzbühel as early as the 3rd minute through Alexander Hofleitner, but then failed to add to their lead. Yannick Oberleitner didn’t make it 2–0 for the Tyrolean third-division side until the 77th minute. Hartberg, on the other hand, was never in danger in Steyr. With back-to-back goals by Tobias Kainz (15th minute) and Angelo Gattermayer (18th minute), the Styrians set the stage for victory. Marco Hoffmann, with his fourth goal of the season across all competitions (30th minute), and Magnus Dalpiaz (41st minute) sealed the deal before halftime.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.