"Otherwise difficult"
Austria: Helm Appeals to Club Management
Coach Stephan Helm used Austria’s 6-0 victory over Traiskirchen in the ÖFB Cup to make a clear appeal to the club’s management.
“In terms of both performance and the result, today was exactly what we wanted. We wanted to put on a very positive showing today after we were all very disappointed by the WSG game,” Helm said in an ORF interview after the match. The Austria coach was particularly pleased with the goals scored by young players Hasan Deshishku and Daniel Nnodim. “When you see how much joy it brings when Hasan or Dani score goals, you simply have to give us some time.”
“We need support; otherwise, it’ll be difficult”
That’s exactly the time Helm is asking for as the team continues down this path with many young players. Following the recent setbacks, he was even more explicit: “If you decide to go down this path, you can’t always put a lot of pressure on the team right away. There have to be people within the club who stand by the team. We need support; otherwise, it’ll be tough.”
That statement is likely meant as a message to the club’s leadership. Helm made it clear that the team’s development can only work with patience.
Last “English week”
Following the European Cup exit, this past week was—for the time being—the last one with a double schedule. The Austria coach has high hopes for this. “Of course, the rhythm is different now. We can prepare for games; the team needs this time. The young players simply need training sessions to take the next steps.”
The victory in Traiskirchen thus not only secured the “Violets” a spot in the next round but also provided them with much-needed confidence. And Helm had the opportunity to once again unequivocally express his desire for more support...
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