From 2-0 to 2-3! BW Linz with a bizarre own goal

Just like against LASK

Then, in the 87th minute, disaster struck: Goalkeeper Oelz—who has been under fire for quite some time—once again failed to make his presence felt, and a Tekir corner found its way straight into the far corner—2–3! “We can be angry at ourselves,” said Kreiker after the self-inflicted defeat, which was reminiscent of last season’s cup exit in the quarterfinals, when Blau-Weiß had also been eliminated 2–3 in regulation time after leading 2–0 —but that was on the road in front of 17,500 fans against LASK, who went on to win the cup, become league champions, and qualify for the Champions League—and now at home in front of 4,600 against the team promoted from the Regionalliga West. Embarrassing!