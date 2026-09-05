In the Cup against Innsbruck
From 2-0 to 2-3! BW Linz with a bizarre own goal
“Dare to dream round after round—someday carry your colors across Europe,” read the banners held by the Blau-Weiß fans ahead of the match against Wacker Innsbruck in the second round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup.
From 2–0 to 2–3 in just 13 minutes
94 minutes into the game, they were jolted out of their dreams and, starting in the 74th minute, instead experienced a soccer nightmare! Within 13 minutes, a 2–0 lead turned into a 2–3 loss!
Captain: “The start was incredible”
“And yet our start was incredible—I don’t know if we’ve ever started that well,” said captain Manuel Maranda, whose team had taken a 2–0 lead thanks to precise shots by 23-year-old Kreiker (5th minute) and Vucic (20th minute), both set up by 37-year-old Ronivaldo.
Köllner: “80 or 90 percent just isn’t enough”
“We dominated them, but after 30 minutes we took our foot off the gas. 80 or 90 percent just isn’t enough, and Innsbruck punished us,” said coach Michael Köllner. His team ended up paying dearly for switching to a lethargic, defensive mode—which had been sufficient for so long: Innsbruck was allowed to cross the ball unchallenged, and there was a lack of coordination in the middle; Wacker was able to head the balls into the net—1–2 (74th minute)! 2–2 (78.)!
Just like against LASK
Then, in the 87th minute, disaster struck: Goalkeeper Oelz—who has been under fire for quite some time—once again failed to make his presence felt, and a Tekir corner found its way straight into the far corner—2–3! “We can be angry at ourselves,” said Kreiker after the self-inflicted defeat, which was reminiscent of last season’s cup exit in the quarterfinals, when Blau-Weiß had also been eliminated 2–3 in regulation time after leading 2–0 —but that was on the road in front of 17,500 fans against LASK, who went on to win the cup, become league champions, and qualify for the Champions League—and now at home in front of 4,600 against the team promoted from the Regionalliga West. Embarrassing!
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