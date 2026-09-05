Music Fans Disappointed
Beatpatrol Flop: Day Two—and More Problems
Were the organizers of the Beatpatrol Festival able to turn things around after Friday’s disastrous start? So far, it doesn’t necessarily look that way on Saturday, the second and final day of the festival. The mood—and the visitors’ expectations—are rather subdued. Even the scheduled 2:00 p.m. start time wasn’t met.
And this despite assurances on Instagram that the festival would start on time—at least according to a post on the social media platform. When the “Krone” went to check the site at the scheduled festival start time of 2 p.m., the grounds were nearly deserted and the area was initially inaccessible.
“What’s the point of this?”
A few music fans, however, had already made their way to the venue by that time. They all shared one thing in common: disappointment over the failed first day of the festival. But not because of the logistical and organizational problems per se, but mainly because of the complete lack of communication on the part of the organizer, as Frederik explained to the “Krone.” Together with his friend, he waited five hours on Friday to get in—at 7:30 p.m., the two gave up and left. “Then it was 8:00 p.m., and we said, ‘Nah, let’s just call it a night—what’s the point?’” “The lack of communication was definitely what bothered us the most,” he explains.
Sabrina and Philipp from Upper Austria also waited for hours on Friday outside the gates of the racetrack. The only reason they’re coming back to the festival on Saturday is simply because they’ve booked a hotel. “We wouldn’t have gone home anyway,” says Sabrina. They paid 330 or 340 euros for both days. They, too, were upset on Friday that there was no information from the organizer. “The fact that the organizer doesn’t have the courage to step forward and say: ‘I’m sorry, something really went wrong,’ is very frustrating.” Another Beatpatrol Festival is out of the question for both of them. “No matter how often the organizers change, that’s history for us,” says Philipp.
“A highly unpleasant situation”
On Saturday, however, the owner of the venue where the festival takes place went on the offensive. The situation and the events on site on Friday were “anything but desirable,” Julia Habel said in an interview with the “Krone.” It had been “a highly unpleasant situation.” She also expressed “the utmost understanding” for the visitors’ discontent and the criticism.
We did everything we could to ensure the event could take place smoothly.
Julia Habel, Eigentümerin des Veranstaltungsorts
However, she also emphasized: “It’s very important to me to make clear that all the problems and difficulties that have arisen in connection with this event—and may still arise—are in no way, whatsoever, the fault of the Freudenau Racetrack venue.” It is entirely the responsibility of the festival’s organizer. Every effort was made to ensure the event could take place smoothly.
Accessible Restrooms Organized via Online Platform
According to ORF, MA 36 had determined in advance that only eight restrooms had been budgeted for an estimated 8,000 visitors. In addition, there was no second emergency exit on the grounds. Habel emphasized that many employees, as well as the authorities, had done everything they could to ensure the festival could still take place. For example, one of the caterers purchased an accessible restroom on Willhaben in order to make it available.
Statement from the Organizer on Sunday
It remains to be seen whether the second and final day of the festival will still end on a positive note. Shortly before 3:00 p.m., at least, admission to the grounds was granted. According to the latest information, the organizer is finally expected to come forward on Sunday and issue a statement.
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