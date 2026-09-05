Beatpatrol Flop: Day Two—and More Problems

“What’s the point of this?”

A few music fans, however, had already made their way to the venue by that time. They all shared one thing in common: disappointment over the failed first day of the festival. But not because of the logistical and organizational problems per se, but mainly because of the complete lack of communication on the part of the organizer, as Frederik explained to the “Krone.” Together with his friend, he waited five hours on Friday to get in—at 7:30 p.m., the two gave up and left. “Then it was 8:00 p.m., and we said, ‘Nah, let’s just call it a night—what’s the point?’” “The lack of communication was definitely what bothered us the most,” he explains.