For Aircraft Recovery
Attersee: Specialized Divers Aim for a Depth of 162 Meters
Today, Monday, two specialized divers plan to descend an incredible 162 meters into Lake Attersee in Upper Austria in order to finally recover the small aircraft that crashed and sank. As is well known, the attempt to attach recovery lines using a diving robot had failed.
The two specialized divers had already arrived in Steinbach am Attersee on Saturday evening. Because the dive robot failed due to the “enormous complexity” of the operation, the two professionals—acting on behalf of the Wels District Attorney’s Office—now plan to attempt to attach the recovery lines at a depth of 162 meters.
This should finally make it possible to raise the crashed propeller plane with the two bodies on board. The new recovery attempt is scheduled to begin this morning.
Tragic Plane Crash on Wednesday
A 19-year-old flight student and her 24-year-old flight instructor crashed into Lake Attersee on Wednesday. On the evening of the accident, the wreckage was located about 300 meters from the shore at a depth of 160 meters.
Divers can normally only dive to a depth of 40 meters
The main problem was securing a tether to the plane wreckage. Due to the depth, this proved to be a real challenge—since divers can normally assist only down to a depth of 40 meters. For this reason, a robot was initially deployed. However, it was also unable to assist with the recovery.
Recovery operation called off on Saturday
“The wreck lies on the lake bottom; we have to move the single-armed robot with a joystick and try to pull a kind of loop over it.” The robot couldn’t get underneath the plane, and there was nothing at the front or on the wings for the rescue team to hook onto, explained District Fire Chief Wolfgang Hufnagl on Saturday morning. In addition, bad weather made the recovery efforts more difficult. The operation was finally called off on Saturday afternoon.
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read the original article here.
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