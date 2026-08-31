Attersee: Specialized Divers Aim for a Depth of 162 Meters

Recovery operation called off on Saturday

“The wreck lies on the lake bottom; we have to move the single-armed robot with a joystick and try to pull a kind of loop over it.” The robot couldn’t get underneath the plane, and there was nothing at the front or on the wings for the rescue team to hook onto, explained District Fire Chief Wolfgang Hufnagl on Saturday morning. In addition, bad weather made the recovery efforts more difficult. The operation was finally called off on Saturday afternoon.