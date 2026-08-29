Lang Scores Twice
LASK on a Roll Against Altach After Celtic Upset
LASK carried the momentum from securing its first-ever Champions League berth into the Bundesliga. Four days after the “Miracle of Linz” against Celtic Glasgow, coach Dietmar Kühbauer’s team confidently defeated SCR Altach 3-0 at home on Saturday.
Christoph Lang was the match winner with an early brace (3rd, 19th). Florian Flecker added another goal late in the game (89th). The defending champions now lead the standings by three points over Rapid.
Kühbauer had to make changes in two positions. Lang started in place of star forward Samuel Adeniran, who was sidelined with a facial injury, while Alessandro Schöpf replaced the suspended Robert Ljubicic. In addition, the more offensive Krystof Danek moved into the starting lineup in place of Melayro Bogarde. For Altach, striker Marko Raguz—who once enjoyed success at LASK—made his starting lineup debut. He was replaced by Yann Massombo at halftime. The Frenchman, who had been reinstated, was back in the squad for the first time since the fiasco surrounding his attempted—but ultimately failed—transfer to Sturm Graz.
Lightning-Fast Start by LASK
In this rematch of the Cup final they’d won in extra time in early May, LASK dominated the Vorarlberg side before halftime. Moses Usor could have put the Linz team ahead in front of 12,659 spectators in less than ten seconds, but his shot narrowly missed the far post. The first goal came in the third minute: Lang cut inside from the left flank and, after a solo run, placed the ball perfectly off the inside post.
Shortly afterward, after another feint against the Altach defense, Lang was denied by goalie Dejan Stojanovic (11th minute). Stojanovic also stopped a shot by Danek (19th minute). On the ensuing corner kick, the ball made its way through a series of headers—via Kasper Jörgensen and Joao Tornich—back to Lang, who headed it into the net unmarked in the center. With his fourth league goal of the season, the 24-year-old tied for the top of the scoring leaderboard with Adeniran, among others. He has also scored four times in the ÖFB Cup.
Altach’s defensive lapses could have been punished several more times: A header by Jörgensen narrowly missed the target (22'), and Stojanovic made a brilliant save at the near post on a header by Lang following a sharp cross from George Bello (26'). Jörgensen got off scot-free for extending his arm toward Benjamin Böckle (40'). For Altach, the best they could manage were half-chances at best.
Winning Streak Continues
A long-range shot by LASK defender Xavier Mbuyamba narrowly missed the top corner after the break (52'), but LASK’s usual composure was gone after halftime. The match became increasingly disjointed. Altach’s Ousmane Diawara hit the side netting from a tight angle (62'), and substitute Srdjan Hrstic narrowly missed the goal with a lob from long range (70'). At the other end, Champions League qualifier hero Flecker had plenty of space after a pass from Danek and provided a spectacular finishing touch with a curling shot into the far top corner.
LASK celebrated its eighth consecutive league win, spanning both seasons. The Upper Austrians have won eleven of their last twelve competitive matches. Altach, on the other hand, have lost four of their first five league games this season and sit at the bottom of the table. After three away games, the Vorarlberg side is still waiting for its first point and its first goal on the road.
LASK – SCR Altach 3:0 (2:0)
Raiffeisen Arena, 12,659 spectators, Referee Harkam
Goals: 1–0 (3') Lang, 2–0 (19') Lang, 3–0 (89') Flecker
LASK: Jungwirth – Mbuyamba, Tornich (64' Freckleton), Andrade – Jörgensen (64. Flecker), Schöpf, Horvath (64. Bogarde), Bello (72. Dibango) – Danek – Usor (81. Kane), Lang
Altach: Stojanovic – Jäger, Milojevic, Rahmani - Niehoff, Demaku (77' Eisschill), Bähre, Böckle – Diawara (62' Hrstic), Raguz (46' Massombo), Greil (77' Elongo-Yombo)
Yellow cards: Mbuyamba, Tornich; Diawara, Demaku, Greil, Milojevic
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