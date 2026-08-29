Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lang Scores Twice

LASK on a Roll Against Altach After Celtic Upset

Nachrichten
29.08.2026 05:08
LASK put on a great performance against Altach.
LASK put on a great performance against Altach.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

LASK carried the momentum from securing its first-ever Champions League berth into the Bundesliga. Four days after the “Miracle of Linz” against Celtic Glasgow, coach Dietmar Kühbauer’s team confidently defeated SCR Altach 3-0 at home on Saturday.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Christoph Lang was the match winner with an early brace (3rd, 19th). Florian Flecker added another goal late in the game (89th). The defending champions now lead the standings by three points over Rapid.

(Bild: APA/EXPA/ REINHARD EISENBAUER)

  Kühbauer had to make changes in two positions. Lang started in place of star forward Samuel Adeniran, who was sidelined with a facial injury, while Alessandro Schöpf replaced the suspended Robert Ljubicic. In addition, the more offensive Krystof Danek moved into the starting lineup in place of Melayro Bogarde. For Altach, striker Marko Raguz—who once enjoyed success at LASK—made his starting lineup debut. He was replaced by Yann Massombo at halftime. The Frenchman, who had been reinstated, was back in the squad for the first time since the fiasco surrounding his attempted—but ultimately failed—transfer to Sturm Graz.

Lightning-Fast Start by LASK
In this rematch of the Cup final they’d won in extra time in early May, LASK dominated the Vorarlberg side before halftime. Moses Usor could have put the Linz team ahead in front of 12,659 spectators in less than ten seconds, but his shot narrowly missed the far post. The first goal came in the third minute: Lang cut inside from the left flank and, after a solo run, placed the ball perfectly off the inside post.

(Bild: GEPA)

Shortly afterward, after another feint against the Altach defense, Lang was denied by goalie Dejan Stojanovic (11th minute). Stojanovic also stopped a shot by Danek (19th minute). On the ensuing corner kick, the ball made its way through a series of headers—via Kasper Jörgensen and Joao Tornich—back to Lang, who headed it into the net unmarked in the center. With his fourth league goal of the season, the 24-year-old tied for the top of the scoring leaderboard with Adeniran, among others. He has also scored four times in the ÖFB Cup.

(Bild: GEPA)

  Altach’s defensive lapses could have been punished several more times: A header by Jörgensen narrowly missed the target (22'), and Stojanovic made a brilliant save at the near post on a header by Lang following a sharp cross from George Bello (26'). Jörgensen got off scot-free for extending his arm toward Benjamin Böckle (40'). For Altach, the best they could manage were half-chances at best.

Winning Streak Continues
A long-range shot by LASK defender Xavier Mbuyamba narrowly missed the top corner after the break (52'), but LASK’s usual composure was gone after halftime. The match became increasingly disjointed. Altach’s Ousmane Diawara hit the side netting from a tight angle (62'), and substitute Srdjan Hrstic narrowly missed the goal with a lob from long range (70'). At the other end, Champions League qualifier hero Flecker had plenty of space after a pass from Danek and provided a spectacular finishing touch with a curling shot into the far top corner.

(Bild: GEPA)

LASK celebrated its eighth consecutive league win, spanning both seasons. The Upper Austrians have won eleven of their last twelve competitive matches. Altach, on the other hand, have lost four of their first five league games this season and sit at the bottom of the table. After three away games, the Vorarlberg side is still waiting for its first point and its first goal on the road.

LASK – SCR Altach 3:0 (2:0)
Raiffeisen Arena, 12,659 spectators, Referee Harkam

Goals: 1–0 (3') Lang, 2–0 (19') Lang, 3–0 (89') Flecker

LASK: Jungwirth – Mbuyamba, Tornich (64' Freckleton), Andrade – Jörgensen (64. Flecker), Schöpf, Horvath (64. Bogarde), Bello (72. Dibango) – Danek – Usor (81. Kane), Lang

Altach: Stojanovic – Jäger, Milojevic, Rahmani - Niehoff, Demaku (77' Eisschill), Bähre, Böckle – Diawara (62' Hrstic), Raguz (46' Massombo), Greil (77' Elongo-Yombo)

Yellow cards: Mbuyamba, Tornich; Diawara, Demaku, Greil, Milojevic

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
29.08.2026 05:08
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf