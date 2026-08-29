LASK on a Roll Against Altach After Celtic Upset

Kühbauer had to make changes in two positions. Lang started in place of star forward Samuel Adeniran, who was sidelined with a facial injury, while Alessandro Schöpf replaced the suspended Robert Ljubicic. In addition, the more offensive Krystof Danek moved into the starting lineup in place of Melayro Bogarde. For Altach, striker Marko Raguz—who once enjoyed success at LASK—made his starting lineup debut. He was replaced by Yann Massombo at halftime. The Frenchman, who had been reinstated, was back in the squad for the first time since the fiasco surrounding his attempted—but ultimately failed—transfer to Sturm Graz.