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Play &amp; Win

For four days, Schönbrunn belongs to the horses

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29.08.2026 14:43
At the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna, show jumping, dressage, and the Lipizzaner horses ...
At the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna, show jumping, dressage, and the Lipizzaner horses come together against an imperial backdrop.(Bild: Angelo Poletto)
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From September 24 to 27, 2026, Schönbrunn Palace will serve as the stage for international equestrian sports. At the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna, show jumping, dressage, and the Lipizzaner horses will take center stage against an imperial backdrop. The “Krone” is giving away tickets and VIP experiences for the equestrian event of the year!

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For four days, the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna will be all about horses and the many facets of equestrian sports. The event kicks off on Thursday with true Viennese fan favorites: the Lipizzaner horses of the Spanish Riding School will open the event in the Ehrenhof. Afterward, the spotlight shifts to the horses and riders who are usually seen at the world’s biggest competition venues. Important points are at stake in the 5* show jumping, and for the first time, international dressage brings another Olympic discipline to Schönbrunn. Isabell Werth, the most successful dressage rider in history, is scheduled to compete.

But equestrian sports at Schönbrunn aren’t just meant to thrill die-hard fans. Around 400 schoolchildren are invited to Children’s Day on Thursday, and for many of them, this will be their first chance to get up close to the horses. Pony rides, working equitation, and numerous other activities will make the weekend an experience for families as well.

(Bild: Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)

“It’s important to me that we reach a wide variety of people with this event. Not every child has the opportunity to interact with horses. That’s why, for me, this weekend isn’t just about elite sports—it’s also about the chance to get to know horses, to be up close with them, and perhaps to feel that excitement for the very first time, says co-organizer Sonja Klima.

Enter to Win
If you’d like to enjoy this extraordinary equestrian experience for yourself, now’s your chance: We’re giving away premium tickets for Friday, September 25, 2026.

Up for grabs are 10 sets of 2 panoramic tickets for the covered grandstand with the best view of the arena, as well as 5 sets of 2 panoramic tickets including 5 sets of 2 vouchers for the Spanish Riding School. In addition, we’re giving away 15 pairs of tickets to the GC Lounge, featuring a first-class lounge atmosphere to enjoy, free choice of seating in the covered lounge grandstand, a welcome drink, all-day catering with tea, coffee, pastries, and sandwiches, as well as the exclusive event magazine with starting lists for all competitions.

Whether you’re an equestrian sports fan, a Schönbrunn enthusiast, or simply curious about an extraordinary event: Fill out the sweepstakes form now, enter the contest, and—with a little luck—be there in person on Friday, September 25. 

(Bild: LGCT Vienna)
Ermäßigung mit der Krone BonusCard
Jetzt noch schnell die letzten Tickets sichern! 

Die Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna im Ehrenhof von Schloss Schönbrunn findet von 24. bis 27. September 2026 statt. 

Sichern Sie sich jetzt noch die letzten Tickets, denn für das Wochenende ist das Event nahezu ausverkauft. 

Tickets jetzt sichern im Krone Ticketshop unter ticket.krone.at 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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