For four days, Schönbrunn belongs to the horses

For four days, the Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna will be all about horses and the many facets of equestrian sports. The event kicks off on Thursday with true Viennese fan favorites: the Lipizzaner horses of the Spanish Riding School will open the event in the Ehrenhof. Afterward, the spotlight shifts to the horses and riders who are usually seen at the world’s biggest competition venues. Important points are at stake in the 5* show jumping, and for the first time, international dressage brings another Olympic discipline to Schönbrunn. Isabell Werth, the most successful dressage rider in history, is scheduled to compete.