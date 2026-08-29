State Parliament President Is Back on His Feet Again



,State Governor, Visits Him in the HospitalHe has even been able to leave the intensive care unit. ÖVP State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner visited him at St. Pölten University Hospital and personally conveyed her wishes for his recovery. “After the great shock and worry of the past few days, I am truly delighted that Carlo Wilfing is doing better again. It was wonderful to see him smiling again today and to witness how positively he is looking toward the future. My thanks go to all the first responders who acted quickly and decisively during those crucial minutes. And above all, to his family, who are always by his side,” said Mikl-Leitner.