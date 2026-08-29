Wilfing Wants to Return
State Parliament President Is Back on His Feet Again
There is great joy and relief among many who had been worried about State Parliament President Karl Wilfing. After suffering a heart attack and undergoing emergency surgery, he is no longer even in the intensive care unit. He collapsed during a private bike ride in the Waldviertel region and had to be flown to the hospital by emergency helicopter.
Following his heart attack earlier this week, Karl “Carlo” Wilfing’s condition is progressing positively given the circumstances, the State Office Directorate has now announced. According to the attending physicians, he likely suffered a severe cardiac arrhythmia followed by circulatory collapse and a subsequent heart attack.
,State Governor, Visits Him in the HospitalHe has even been able to leave the intensive care unit. ÖVP State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner visited him at St. Pölten University Hospital and personally conveyed her wishes for his recovery. “After the great shock and worry of the past few days, I am truly delighted that Carlo Wilfing is doing better again. It was wonderful to see him smiling again today and to witness how positively he is looking toward the future. My thanks go to all the first responders who acted quickly and decisively during those crucial minutes. And above all, to his family, who are always by his side,” said Mikl-Leitner.
to Undergo Rehabilitation in the Coming WeeksMikl-Leitner further emphasized that the only thing that matters now is that he makes a full recovery. That is also his top priority. Wilfing will soon begin rehabilitation. Until then, however, he needs rest above all else. The family asks that visitors refrain from visiting for the time being.
Karl Wilfing has already regained some of the smile for which he is known throughout the country. He emphasizes how incredibly grateful he is: “Grateful for the swift on-site assistance, the excellent medical care, and the many get-well wishes that have reached me over the past few days. These give me an enormous amount of strength, and I’m already looking forward to returning to the state legislature soon.”
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