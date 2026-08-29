Shocking Transfer News
Surprise! Rapid Parts Ways with Record Signing
Following their bitter exit from the Conference League, Rapid will have to scale back their ambitions this season and settle for the league title and the ÖFB Cup. On Sunday, they host Sturm Graz, while behind the scenes, as the summer transfer window winds down, the club is feverishly searching for solutions regarding its players: Romano Amane has long been rumored to be on his way out, and now Tobias Gulliksen is also set to leave the Hütteldorf club.
The Norwegian arrived in Hütteldorf a year ago as a record signing, but was never able to justify the four million euros invested in him on the field. Gulliksen failed to deliver virtually anything during his time with the Green-Whites and never really got going, even under Johannes Hoff-Thorup.
Following their European Cup elimination, Rapid is also pulling the plug on its record signing; as of Saturday, it’s official: Tobias Gulliksen will leave Hütteldorf—where he still has a contract through 2029— during this transfer window for the time being; after 37 appearances with only two goals, he is on the verge of leaving.
The plan for now is to send him on loan to a club abroad. A solution is also still being sought for Andrija Radulovic, who has been sidelined for some time but has not yet agreed to the latest alternatives. Seidl is expected to remain in his position.
Seidl is expected to stay
Nenad Cvetkovic’s departure is off the table, and Matthias Seidl is also expected to remain—provided no “unethical offer” comes in—as captain in Hütteldorf. “We’re having great discussions with Matthias and his agent, and we’re absolutely determined to extend his contract,” emphasized Rapid’s sporting director Markus Katzer.
Whether there will be further roster changes remains to be seen in the coming hours or days—there is interest in Dahl, Wurmbrand, and Amane. Katzer also made his position clear on this matter: “As far as our key players are concerned, there will definitely be no fire sale.” On Saturday afternoon, it seemed highly likely that Amane would still be on the team for Sunday’s match against Sturm. But as we all know, things can often move quickly in the transfer market.
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