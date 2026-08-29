Surprise! Rapid Parts Ways with Record Signing

Whether there will be further roster changes remains to be seen in the coming hours or days—there is interest in Dahl, Wurmbrand, and Amane. Katzer also made his position clear on this matter: “As far as our key players are concerned, there will definitely be no fire sale.” On Saturday afternoon, it seemed highly likely that Amane would still be on the team for Sunday’s match against Sturm. But as we all know, things can often move quickly in the transfer market.