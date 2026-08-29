Champions League
Will There Be an Upset? Here’s How Good LASK’s Chances Are
After their miraculous 5-1 victory over Celtic Glasgow in Linz, LASK has sensationally qualified for the Champions League and will now face giants like Liverpool and Real Madrid. Didi Kühbauer’s squad aims to cause an upset in the “Champions League.” Here’s a look at the Austrian champions’ chances …
Thirty-six clubs compete in the group stage of the “Champions League.” The twelve teams with the fewest points are eliminated. The teams ranked 9th through 24th compete in playoffs for a spot in the round of 16. The top 8 skip the first round of the knockout phase and advance directly to the round of 16.
LASK will face Liverpool and Real Madrid. Other opponents in the Champions League debut of the Linz team, led by coach Dietmar Kühbauer, include FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon, Fenerbahçe, Bodø/Glimt, Slovan Bratislava, and AEK Athens. Given the attractive and strong opponents, it would be a sensation if LASK were to advance.
According to the statistics platform “Football Meets Data,” the Linz-based team has a 20 percent chance of advancing to the top 24. The data model does not expect Linz to make it into the top 8—the probability stands at just one percent. Only Sabah FK from Azerbaijan is considered to have even lower odds.
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal have the best chances.
Four Percent Was Enough Against Celtic
As a reminder: Before the second leg against Celtic Glasgow, LASK’s chances of advancing—having lost the first leg in Scotland 0–3—stood at just four percent. But in the end, that was enough for a sensational advance to the Champions League. Will the next red-white-red moments of glory follow in the group stage?
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