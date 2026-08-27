Delicate Dairy Merger: First Hurdle Cleared

As Managing Director Michael Riegler confirmed to the “Krone,” information sessions for cooperative members will take place next week in the dairy’s catchment area—from Semmering to Tamsweg. Despite the prospect of slightly higher milk prices, uncertainty prevails among these members—precisely because Berglandmilch, together with NÖM, dominates the Austrian market. Can small, outlying farmers still remain in the game as suppliers? For now, reassurances are being offered: Milk will continue to be picked up.