Backpack Returned to Owner After 63 Years

On the other end of the line, a woman in Wörth an der Donau named Waltraud Rothfischer answered. When asked if her husband was missing a backpack, she replied immediately and with some surprise, “Yes.” Alfred Rothfischer was sitting right next to her, and his mind immediately traveled 63 years back in time—to the year 1963. That was when he lost the backpack after falling into a crevasse on the Sulztal Glacier. The mystery was solved!