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Crashed in 1963

Backpack Returned to Owner After 63 Years

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27.08.2026 12:14
Alfred Rothfischer on the ill-fated hike back then and the site where the backpack was found ...
Alfred Rothfischer on the ill-fated hike back then and the site where the backpack was found (red circle) today.(Bild: Rothfischer, Polizei)
Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Von Peter Freiberger

A Stubai mountain guide recently discovered a historic backpack, complete with its contents and other pieces of equipment, on the Sulztalferner Glacier in Längenfeld in the Ötztal Valley. It belongs to an 86-year-old German man who fought for his life in a crevasse in 1963 (!).

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Marco Span, a mountain guide from Neustift, was out on the Sulztal Glacier between Längenfeld and Neustift im Stubai with guests on July 17. At an altitude of about 2,950 meters, he found the backpack and other historic pieces of equipment scattered around it—including a camera and an ice axe. The glacier had exposed all of these items. 

The backpack and other items found.
The backpack and other items found.(Bild: Marco Span)

“He also checked to see if there might be a thawed body nearby,” says mountain police officer Gregor Gatt of the Neustift Police Department. However, this was not the case. Stern then turned the items in to the police station. For Gatt, this marked the beginning of meticulous, detailed work to identify the items.

Alfred Rothfischer on the fateful tour back then and the discovery site (red circle) today.
Alfred Rothfischer on the fateful tour back then and the discovery site (red circle) today.(Bild: Rothfischer, Polizei)
Alfred Rothfischer today—together with his wife Waltraud, he was overjoyed to hear that the ...
Alfred Rothfischer today—together with his wife Waltraud, he was overjoyed to hear that the backpack had been found.(Bild: Rothfischer)

“I found many pieces of paper with handwritten notes in the backpack, including withdrawal slips from a Bavarian bank, but no ID,” Gatt explains. He dried the papers, which were in relatively good condition, and was finally able to identify a name: Alfred Rothfischer!

Zitat Icon

When I entered the name into the search engine, a landline number in Bavaria came up. I called that number.

Gregor Gatt, Alpinpolizist

Bild: Polizei

However, there was no missing person with that name listed in the local records; Google came to the rescue instead. “When I entered the name into the search engine, a landline number in Bavaria came up. I called it.”

On the other end of the line, a woman in Wörth an der Donau named Waltraud Rothfischer answered. When asked if her husband was missing a backpack, she replied immediately and with some surprise, “Yes.” Alfred Rothfischer was sitting right next to her, and his mind immediately traveled 63 years back in time—to the year 1963. That was when he lost the backpack after falling into a crevasse on the Sulztal Glacier. The mystery was solved!

Mountain police officer Gregor Gatt, mountain guide Marco Span, and Andreas Rothfischer (from ...
Mountain police officer Gregor Gatt, mountain guide Marco Span, and Andreas Rothfischer (from left), along with their families, at the handover of the found items in Neustift.(Bild: Polizei)

Alfred Rothfischer, whose health is now somewhat impaired, told the astonished Alpine police officer the incredible story behind the mysterious backpack. Together with two climbing companions, the then 23-year-old was out in the Stubai Alps. After reaching the summit of the Schrankogel and spending the night at the Amberger Hut, the three-person rope team planned to ascend via the Sulztal Glacier to the Dresner Hut on August 3, 1963.

(Bild: Polizei)
(Bild: Polizei)
(Bild: Polizei)
(Bild: Polizei)
(Bild: Polizei)

Rothfischer led the way and fell deep into a crevasse. He was suspended about eight meters above the abyss. However, he was well-versed in rescue techniques and tried to pull himself out of the crevasse using Prusik loops. But because the backpack was too heavy and was pulling him down, he threw it into the crevasse.

The man from Sulztal with two of the Bavarian climbers (Alfred Rothfischer on the left). The ...
The man from Sulztal with two of the Bavarian climbers (Alfred Rothfischer on the left). The accident occurred here shortly afterward.(Bild: Rothfischer)

The Bavarian managed to rescue himself successfully, sustaining only minor injuries; the trio then descended to Längenfeld. There, he filed a report with the police because his documents for the journey home were lying in the eternal ice. Until July 17, 2026, when mountain guide Marco Span discovered them. He had never forgotten his gear since the accident. His family often joked that it would turn up one day, just like Ötzi did back then.

Now that the mystery has been solved, Alpine police officer Gregor Gatt also contacted Andreas Rothfischer, the 86-year-old’s son. He came to Neustift with his family on Tuesday of this week to pick up the gear and give it to his father, who, due to his advanced age, was unable to retrieve the backpack and other items himself.

Everyone involved was overjoyed—especially the man, now 86, whose life was likely saved when he dropped his backpack as a 23-year-old. He gratefully received it at his home in Bavaria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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