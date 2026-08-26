Child Welfare Services Takes Baby: Heart-Wrenching Video Shows the Drama

No one knows where the child is

The authorities acted “in the best interest of the child.” Kathi and James were taken to a mother-and-child shelter in Ansfelden (Upper Austria). Shortly thereafter, a judge ruled—based on a negative hair drug test and certain arguments from youth welfare services (hair dye can falsify drug tests)—that the boy must return with his mother to the home of the child’s father and grandparents. Now the baby is gone. “Without any justification whatsoever,” say attorneys Elisabeth Thaler and Manfred Arbacher-Stöger. No one knows where the child is. SPÖ State Councilor for Social Affairs Eva Prischl is washing her hands of the matter—no comment; this is about the child’s welfare.