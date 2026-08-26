Too Much Glycerin in Popular Slushy Drinks

Even a single cup can have health implications for children

While most slushies contained only negligible amounts of glycerin, one sample stood out significantly. It contained 26.9 grams per liter. It is not possible to make a general statement about the likelihood of health consequences. This depends not only on the glycerin content but also on the amount consumed and the person’s weight. Children, in particular, can quickly reach high intake levels due to their low body weight. For example, if a five-year-old child weighing about 20 kilograms were to drink 250 milliliters of this slushie, they would consume approximately 340 milligrams of glycerin per kilogram of body weight. This would mean the amount ingested is 2.7 times the acute reference dose derived by the EFSA.