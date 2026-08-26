Austria’s ski crossers are fast even underwater

“You guys were so fast, I couldn’t even keep up,” said diving instructor Gust as he resurfaced on the shore at Weyregg with Johnny Rohrweck and Adam Kappacher. “That’s a good sign for the winter,” grinned head coach Markus Gutenbrunner. Yes, Austria’s ski crossers proved yesterday that they’re not only fast on frozen water, but also in the midst of a different state of matter—where speed shouldn’t even matter at all. After a lap on their road bikes as part of the camp, the ÖSV ski crossers—who were staying at the Hotel Bramosen with its magnificent lake view—took part in a trial diving course!