Ban on CO₂ Storage
Hattmannsdorfer Wants to Repeal Old ÖVP Law
ÖVP Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer now wants to overturn a law that one of his predecessors and his own party initiated: Since 2011, the geological storage of CO₂ has been banned in Austria. Now, this very technology is seen as one of the key climate protection measures for domestic industry in the coming years.
Accompanied by State Governor Thomas Stelzer, the Minister of Economic Affairs visited the cement plant of the internationally active Kirchdorfer Group in Upper Austria on Tuesday. There, tests are already underway for what Hattmannsdorfer hopes to enable on a large scale in the future: capturing CO₂ directly during production and then permanently storing it underground.
The problem: Since 2011, it has been generally prohibited in Austria to geologically store CO₂. The only exceptions are smaller projects for research and testing purposes. It is precisely this ban that Hattmannsdorfer and the ÖVP now want to overturn. The relevant law was passed in 2011 with the votes of the SPÖ, ÖVP, and the Greens. The FPÖ and the then-BZÖ voted against the ban, which had been initiated by the government under SPÖ Chancellor Werner Faymann and ÖVP Minister of Economy Reinhold Mitterlehner.
CO2 storage is one of the key climate protection measures for our industry in the coming years.
Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, ÖVP
During a site visit in Kirchdorf, Hattmannsdorfer told the “Krone”: “If we want industry to remain in Austria, then we need to pay special attention to energy-intensive industries. When it comes to process emissions, our only chance is to allow carbon storage.”
Small-scale trials to see how this might work are already underway in Kirchdorf. Scheuch, a company based in Aurolzmünster, has installed a pilot plant in a container at the cement plant to capture CO₂ from the exhaust gas produced during cement manufacturing. Simply put, the carbon dioxide is separated from the other components of the exhaust gas and then processed for further transport.
On a large scale, the captured CO₂ is to be transported to suitable underground storage sites in the future and permanently stored there. This is where RAG Austria AG comes into play, as the company has decades of experience with underground gas storage facilities. “We have a great deal of experience in utilizing these storage sites and can be very confident,” says RAG CEO Markus Mitteregger. For him, storage could even be just the beginning: Together with hydrogen, the CO₂ is to be used later in a circular economy to manufacture products that are still based on fossil fuels today.
We want to reduce emissions, but not jobs.
Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) unterstützt die Hattmannsdorfer-Initiative
Politically, Hattmannsdorfer directly links the issue to the climate law currently being negotiated within the federal government. His message to the coalition partners is unambiguous: The climate law should not stand alone. At the same time, the ban on CO₂ storage must be lifted, and the announced amendment to the Environmental Impact Assessment Act—aimed at speeding up approval procedures—must be set in motion. “These three laws belong together,” says the Minister of Economic Affairs.
ÖVP Minister: “It’s not enough to simply set climate targets”
According to Hattmannsdorfer, the federal government has already agreed in principle to lift the storage ban—even in the coalition agreement with the SPÖ and NEOS. Now he is pushing for a joint review of the three proposals: “A climate law alone does not build a plant or speed up a process.” The ÖVP minister argues that simply setting climate targets is not enough—industry must simultaneously be given the legal means to implement them.
The scale is enormous: Even by 2040, depending on the scenario, Austria’s industry is still expected to emit between 4.4 and 12.1 million metric tons of CO₂ per year—emissions that cannot be completely avoided through technology alone—for example, in the cement and lime industries. At a certificate price of 82 euros per metric ton, this could result in costs of up to 900 million euros annually. Hattmannsdorfer warns: “The answer to this cannot be to drive production and jobs out of Austria.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.