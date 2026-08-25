Hattmannsdorfer Wants to Repeal Old ÖVP Law

On a large scale, the captured CO₂ is to be transported to suitable underground storage sites in the future and permanently stored there. This is where RAG Austria AG comes into play, as the company has decades of experience with underground gas storage facilities. “We have a great deal of experience in utilizing these storage sites and can be very confident,” says RAG CEO Markus Mitteregger. For him, storage could even be just the beginning: Together with hydrogen, the CO₂ is to be used later in a circular economy to manufacture products that are still based on fossil fuels today.