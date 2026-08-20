Now Wants Clear Rules
King Charles Was Taken by Surprise by the Sussexes’ Move
The surprise over Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s move back to the UK is huge—not just among royal fans, but apparently also for King Charles. That’s because the British monarch was only informed of this major decision a few days beforehand...
Charles wasn’t informed until Sunday
According to British media reports, King Charles wasn’t informed of the Sussexes’ plans until Sunday. This was likely a big surprise for the monarch—albeit a pleasant one, as he made clear. After all, his son’s move also means that the king will be able to spend more time with his grandchildren in the future, which he very much welcomes.
However, rumor has it that the Sussexes had not previously let slip a single word about any plans to move back to their homeland. Not even in July, when Prince Harry visited the king for the first time in four years, accompanied by Meghan and his children.
However, the reason is likely not that the King was kept in the dark. In fact, the decision to send Archie and Lilibet to school in the UK is said to have been made by Harry and Meghan on very short notice, according to what the BBC claims to have learned from friends of the couple. Previously, the two had merely considered spending more time in England again in the future.
Charles Wants Clear Rules for the Sussexes
As much as Harry and Meghan may be looking forward to moving back to the UK from the U.S., the king has already laid down clear rules. According to palace sources, there is no interest in creating a “half-in, half-out” arrangement for the royal dropouts.
This means that any public appearances Harry and Meghan make will continue to have no connection to official royal duties.
A House in the Cotswolds?
It has not yet been announced where Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will live with Archie and Lilibet in the future. Only this much is certain: it will not be a royal residence. Rumor has it that the Sussexes have decided against a home in London and are eyeing a property in a rural area.
Duchess Meghan recently shared photos from her family vacation in Europe. Could the idea to move have come about during that time?
Rumors suggest the family is drawn to the celebrity hotspot of the Cotswolds, but there’s also speculation about Althorp in Northamptonshire, near the Spencer estate. Harry and Meghan recently spent time there with the family of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.
Will Harry and Meghan bring bodyguards with them?
One important question also remains unanswered: So far, there has been no official word on what security arrangements for the family in the UK will look like. Prince Harry had previously lost a legal battle over state-funded police protection for his family.
Just last year, he told the BBC: “I can’t imagine a world right now where I would bring my wife and children back to the UK.”
It is therefore unclear whether Harry and Meghan will bring a private security team from the U.S. with them or whether a new agreement has been reached with British authorities.
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