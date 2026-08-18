It’s Official: Borussia Dortmund Signs Sabitzer’s Rival!

Impact on Sabitzer?

The “Bild” speculated that the transfers could also have implications for Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. “Following his signing, there is now a question mark over the future of Marcel Sabitzer (32), who has only one season left on his contract with BVB,” the newspaper wrote on “bild.de.” However, it also noted that the Austrian national team player would only “seriously consider a move if he received a lucrative offer from a Champions League club or from Saudi Arabia.”