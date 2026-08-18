Is the ÖFB Star About to Leave?
It’s Official: Borussia Dortmund Signs Sabitzer’s Rival!
It’s now official: Borussia Dortmund has signed midfielder Joey Veermann, a move that could hasten the departure of Austrian national team player Marcel Sabitzer.
The 27-year-old signed a contract with the German runner-up through the summer of 2031, as announced by Dortmund. According to media reports, Borussia Dortmund is exercising an exit clause and paying approximately 22 million euros to Dutch champion PSV Eindhoven.
“Joey is a truly great soccer player who possesses a great deal of creativity, technical skill, and vision,” said Dortmund sporting director Ole Book about the new signing. “He has shown at PSV Eindhoven and with the Dutch national team that he can consistently perform at the highest level.”
Impact on Sabitzer?
The “Bild” speculated that the transfers could also have implications for Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. “Following his signing, there is now a question mark over the future of Marcel Sabitzer (32), who has only one season left on his contract with BVB,” the newspaper wrote on “bild.de.” However, it also noted that the Austrian national team player would only “seriously consider a move if he received a lucrative offer from a Champions League club or from Saudi Arabia.”
Veerman played 198 games for PSV Eindhoven, scoring 31 goals and providing 67 assists. With the Eindhoven club, he won the Dutch league title three times and the Dutch Cup twice. Veerman played 16 international matches for the national team, though he was not selected for the World Cup this summer.
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