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Be there live for the Austrian premiere

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10.08.2026 06:00
(Bild: adobe stock , Studio_100_International_GmbH_2026)
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Two clumsy ants, a parched meadow, and a mission where just about everything can go wrong: “Arnie & Barney – Save the Water” brings a wild cinematic adventure for the whole family to the big screen. krone.tv is giving away 50 pairs of tickets for the Austrian premiere on August 28. Enter now and be there!

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Arnie and Barney are already familiar to many movie fans from the popular “Maya the Bee” universe. Now, these two lovable, chaotic ants are finally getting their own big adventure—packed with humor, fast-paced action, and an important message about friendship, courage, and teamwork.

The Water Has Disappeared
There’s a big commotion in the meadow: of all times, during the hottest summer, the vital water has suddenly vanished. While the ant colony frantically searches for a solution, Arnie and Barney take matters into their own hands without further ado.

(Bild: Studio_100_International_GmbH_2026)
(Bild: Studio_100_International_GmbH_2026)

Without a real plan, but with all the more drive, the two set out in search of the missing water. They soon discover that mysterious schemes lie behind the drought. Together with the enigmatic superhero mosquito SzzKeat, they stumble from one mishap to the next—and must prove that even the smallest and most unusual heroes can achieve great things.

Well-known voices for the little heroes
 The German-language dubbed version also features a star-studded cast: YouTube star and content creator LukasBS lends his voice to Arnie, taking on his first role as a voice actor. Actor Tim Oliver Schultz, known to a wide audience from the hit series “Club der roten Bänder,” voices the dreamy Barney. Singer Kauta voices the brave superhero mosquito SzzKeat and also provides musical accompaniment in the film.  

(Bild: Studio_100_International_GmbH_2026)

Win 50 pairs of tickets to the Austrian premiere 
On August 28, the Austrian premiere of the new adventure in the Maya the Bee universe will take place, and you can be there in person! krone.tv is giving away 50 pairs of tickets for the premiere 

Austrian Premiere of “Arnie and Barney – Save the Water”

When: August 28, 3:00 p.m.
Where: Village Cinema Vienna
Ticket pickup: 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of August 21 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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