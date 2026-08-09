Austria Vienna vs. LASK LIVE starting at 7 p.m.

Andrade Rewarded LASK’s Strong Second-Half Start

The Linz side came out of the locker room with much more intensity, even though Austria striker Sanel Saljic rattled the crossbar from 18 meters (47th minute). Andrade finally rewarded the visitors’ efforts with a header in the five-meter box following a corner kick flicked on by Adeniran. However, the two-time champions were unable to pull away for a long time afterward. The Violets worked hard but continued to go unrewarded due to a lack of precision. Or they had a bit of bad luck, as in the case of the supposed equalizer by substitute Kelvin Boateng, whose shot was deflected off a LASK defender’s arm over goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth and into the net (75th minute).