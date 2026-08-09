Iraqi (15) in Custody
Torture of a 14-Year-Old: “He Was Nice at First”
Following a brutal assault in a Vienna stairwell, a 14-year-old girl revealed her ordeal. For months, she had been subjected to violence by an Iraqi boy (15). And even filing a police report didn’t stop him—chat messages actually show the opposite.
The case file is over 660 pages long. And one thing is clear: The 14-year-old was trapped in a vortex of manipulation, threats, and violence. “I met him in July 2025 on a youth trip to Salzburg,” the girl told police in Vienna about her 15-year-old ex-boyfriend. “At first, he was nice.” In December, the relationship between the two teenagers really took off—and with it, the schoolgirl’s ordeal.
Boy forced student to wear a veil
In February: “He slapped me and headbutted me. From that point on, he became violent more and more often.” She didn’t tell anyone; she was completely under the spell of the young Iraqi man. “It always happened in a stairwell,” she recalls. She speaks of total control and powerlessness. “I didn’t want that, but at some point I just let it all happen to me.”
He oppressed me, and I was never allowed to do what I wanted. He controlled me completely.
14-Jährige bei der Polizei
The 15-year-old forbade her from contacting friends—let alone other boys. As much as he could, he tried to cut her off from her family. Although the Viennese girl was living in an MA 11 crisis center, she still maintained good contact with her mother. “He dictated what I was supposed to wear,” the 14-year-old added—and she began to cover herself up completely.
Still Protected Even from the Police
When her mother wanted to file a report and was able to obtain a restraining order, it became clear just how manipulated the girl already was. Despite unambiguous chat messages, she defended her abuser. At his command, the 14-year-old even destroyed her cell phone, which was actually supposed to be seized by the police.
Particularly disturbing: “He wrote to me several times telling me to hurt myself,” she finally admits. “He wrote in his messages: ‘Hurry up.’ And he counted down from 10.” Then she had to send him photos of it.
Intimate Photos Shared
On July 7, the girl finally wanted to escape this ordeal—or at least she tried to. After a brutal rape in a stairwell in the 20th district, she went to the police and presented photos of her injuries and screenshots. Investigators found traces of blood at the crime scene. The teenager spent two weeks as an inpatient in the child and adolescent psychiatric ward. Recovery was in sight.
But then the Iraqi man’s threats only got worse. The complaint filed against him apparently did not deter him. Using fake social media accounts, he bombarded her and her friends—constantly threatening to kill them. Ultimately, he sent intimate photos of the 14-year-old.
On July 19, he was handcuffed due to the risk of him committing further crimes or tampering with evidence. The 15-year-old is being held in pretrial detention at the Munnichplatz Correctional Facility and insists he knows nothing about the threats. He is now under investigation for rape, making dangerous threats, and other charges. He is presumed innocent.
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