Aprilia Sweeps the Podium at the Silverstone GP

Marquez Fourth

World Champion Marc Marquez finished only seventh, four weeks after his victory at the Sachsenring, putting the Ducati rider’s charge up the World Championship standings on hold—at least for now. The Spanish star is in fourth place with 199 points, behind Japanese Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura (200), who crashed during the race. Martin has already pulled slightly ahead with 240 points, while Bezzecchi trails by 31 points (209). Pedro Acosta (163) is seventh in the World Championship; he finished the British Grand Prix in fifth place as the top KTM rider.