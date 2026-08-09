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Fernandez celebrates

Aprilia Sweeps the Podium at the Silverstone GP

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09.08.2026 05:00
Raul Fernandez won the Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Raul Fernandez won the Grand Prix at Silverstone.(Bild: AP/Bradley Collyer)
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Aprilia sweeps the podium at the Silverstone Grand Prix! Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez triumphed on Sunday ahead of the two factory riders, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. Pedro Acosta finished fifth as the top KTM rider.

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The winner of the previous day’s Sprint race thus extended his lead in the World Championship. The Italian Marco Bezzecchi, who finished third in the race, is now second overall. Aprilia had dominated the weekend almost overwhelmingly in qualifying and the Sprint. The picture is similar in the World Championship standings.

Race winner Raul Fernandez
Race winner Raul Fernandez(Bild: AP/Bradley Collyer)

Marquez Fourth
World Champion Marc Marquez finished only seventh, four weeks after his victory at the Sachsenring, putting the Ducati rider’s charge up the World Championship standings on hold—at least for now. The Spanish star is in fourth place with 199 points, behind Japanese Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura (200), who crashed during the race. Martin has already pulled slightly ahead with 240 points, while Bezzecchi trails by 31 points (209). Pedro Acosta (163) is seventh in the World Championship; he finished the British Grand Prix in fifth place as the top KTM rider.

Fernandez, who crashed in the sprint, celebrated his 90th MotoGP race and his 150th Grand Prix—marking two milestones—after starting from second on the grid. At Silverstone, twelve different riders have now won the last twelve MotoGP races.

The result:

The next—and 13th—World Championship round of the season is scheduled for August 30 with the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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