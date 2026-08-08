Barça and Co.! Reactions to the Death of Jorge Messi

He also cites “Diario Ole” and writes: “At one point during the tournament, Messi even considered leaving to visit his father, Jorge. His children, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol, came and went to be by his side. Lionel stayed in regular contact to keep up to date on his health, which at times seemed to be improving, although the overall situation remained serious for months.” Now Jorge has lost his battle against the insidious disease.