Tragic Details
Barça and Co.! Reactions to the Death of Jorge Messi
Deep mourning for Jorge Messi! The father of superstar Lionel Messi, who also served as his advisor and manager, has lost his battle with cancer. Initial reactions are pouring in on Instagram, and the first details are emerging.
FC Barcelona has reacted with shock to the sad news from Argentina. “Our deepest condolences. Rest in peace, Jorge Messi,” the Catalans wrote on Instagram. They also thanked the father of Barça legend Lionel for his dedication to the club.
The Argentine Football Association also reacted to the death of the 68-year-old. “Stay strong, Leo!” they wrote in an Instagram Story accompanying a photo of a grieving Leo Messi.
Jorge Messi died Friday night in a hospital in Rosario at the age of 68 after a long illness. Jorge was a close companion to Lionel throughout his entire career, starting in his early years in Barcelona. He was a key source of support and also served as his representative for several years.
A difficult time for the whole family
According to the family, Jorge Messi spent his final months alternating between a medical center in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia and his children Rodrigo, Matias, and Maria Sol. Lionel Messi had spent time with his father after the World Cup before returning to his club, Inter Miami.
“Our thoughts are with the entire Messi family—Lionel and his loved ones—during these difficult hours and days. Rest in peace, Jorge,” writes transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who also shares some background: “Leo hadn’t been able to see his father for two months … and his tears after the first goal against Algeria were the first indication of the difficult situation his father was in—a struggle that was becoming increasingly complicated.”
He also cites “Diario Ole” and writes: “At one point during the tournament, Messi even considered leaving to visit his father, Jorge. His children, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol, came and went to be by his side. Lionel stayed in regular contact to keep up to date on his health, which at times seemed to be improving, although the overall situation remained serious for months.” Now Jorge has lost his battle against the insidious disease.
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