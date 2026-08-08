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Cyclist Found Wreckage

Fatal accident wasn’t discovered until hours later

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08.08.2026 16:52
The car was completely destroyed.
The car was completely destroyed.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / MARTIN SCHARINGER)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A tragic accident occurred on Friday in Aschach an der Donau (Upper Austria). A 33-year-old man veered off the road in his vehicle and crashed into a mound of earth. The wreckage and the man’s body were not discovered until Saturday morning.

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According to police investigations, the fatal traffic accident occurred on Friday morning within the municipal boundaries of Aschach an der Donau. It wasn’t until a day later, around 10:35 a.m., that a cyclist noticed the wreckage near the sports field in Aschach and contacted the police. After receiving the woman’s report, police officers drove to the scene of the accident and found the body of a man inside the wreckage.

No Third-Party Involvement
As it later turned out, the victim was a 33-year-old man from Aschach. Based on the evidence at the scene, it can be assumed that the man veered off the road without any outside influence and crashed into a mound of earth. His car then rolled over several times before coming to a stop behind the mound.

The victim’s uncle had already reported him missing on the morning of August 7.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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