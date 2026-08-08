Send us your best cat photo!

Not every cat has it good

In Vienna alone, estimates suggest that more than 5,000 stray cats roam the streets; across Austria, the number is said to be in the tens of thousands. The main culprits are people who fail to have their cats spayed or neutered despite the legal requirement to do so. The animals continue to breed uncontrollably, and many kittens are born sick and neglected. Animal shelters have long since reached their capacity limits. The Austrian Animal Welfare Association is even warning that this year could set a tragic record.