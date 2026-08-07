No Children Allowed in the Studio: High Praise for the Owner

Customers’ children would wander into the living quarters

“Unfortunately, however, we’ve had to deal with repeated incidents over the past few years that have significantly disrupted our daily operations at the studio. Even during consultations, cabinets were ransacked, our doorbell was damaged, or chocolate was smeared all over the light-colored couch in the waiting area. In the nail studio as well, work materials were repeatedly scattered or spilled, food brought in was spread throughout the studio, and furniture was even painted on,” Ziemke explains.

It was also particularly stressful that children repeatedly left the studio and went onto the private property or even into the house to use the children’s rooms or the playground equipment: “Since our nail salon and tattoo studio are located directly on our private property, this area is expressly not a public playground.”