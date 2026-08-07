Wildfires Are “Fueling” Rosenbauer’s Business

More Revenue, More Profit

Rosenbauer generates nearly eight out of every ten euros with its fire trucks. The group’s revenue rose by a total of 3.5 percent to 625.9 million euros in the first half of 2026. The main drivers of growth were the higher number of vehicle deliveries and increased business in preventive fire protection. And after a loss of 18.7 million euros in the same period of the previous year, the net income for the period turned positive, rising to 3.3 million euros. The trend is expected to continue: Rosenbauer anticipates revenue growth of around ten percent for the full year 2026. “Our order intake exceeds revenue. This means that growth in the near future is secured,” says Ottel. According to the half-year report, the order backlog as of June 30 stood at 2.43 billion euros.