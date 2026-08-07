Chancellor Apologizes: “That Statement Was Wrong”

Mikl-Leitner: “Without care work, the country has no future”

That is why she has the utmost respect for all mothers and fathers in our country who are there for their children day in and day out. What they do for our society deserves our highest recognition and appreciation. “Without the care work of our mothers and fathers, our state has no future. Politicians must therefore do everything in their power to strengthen families, recognize the contributions families make, and further improve the balance between family and career. That’s what we’re committed to every day in Lower Austria. I know our chancellor well enough to say that he believes our children mean a great deal of work for us as parents, but above all, they bring us even more joy. And that is exactly how I would interpret his words,” added the governor.