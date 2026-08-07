German Language Courses: Federal Government Adopts Upper Austria Model

“By putting the proficiency-level courses out to bid, we’re putting an end to the ‘anything goes’ approach of the past,” says State Councilor for Integration Christian Dörfel. Together with Integration Minister Claudia Bauer (both ÖVP), he presented a comprehensive overhaul of German language support programs on Friday in Linz. Upper Austria will be the first state to fully adopt the quality standards of the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF). This is intended to ensure uniform rules, greater oversight, and swifter sanctions for violations—and, as the minister hopes, to serve as a model for the federal government.