Counterattack, Controversy Surrounding the 2030 World Cup, and New Allegations

Blackmail Allegations from Jordan

In the current crisis, Infantino now also faces allegations ofblackmail. The head of the Jordanian Football Association, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, claims that FIFA has withheld funds from his national team players in recent months. “Until I was told verbally during the World Cup that it would be of great help to our soccer association if I supported Infantino,” al-Hussein wrote on Platform X. “We have not supported him so far, and we certainly will not do so now,” the prince clarified, adding: “But the entire situation amounts to blackmail, and we refuse to allow that.”