FIFA and Infantino
Counterattack, Controversy Surrounding the 2030 World Cup, and New Allegations
Following an emergency meeting in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, FIFA’s leadership team has expressed its “full support” for Gianni Infantino. So instead of a resignation, new power struggles lie ahead. After all, resistance within the member associations shows no signs of abating. There are allegations of blackmail coming from Jordan. Meanwhile, there is fresh controversy surrounding an alleged promise made by Infantino regarding the 2023 World Cup final.
In the midst of the most serious crisis of his tenure, the leadership team of FIFA, the world soccer governing body, has “reaffirmed its full support for President Gianni Infantino.” FIFA announced this late Wednesday evening following an emergency meeting in the Moroccan capital of Rabat. Among those present at the meeting was Secretary General Mattias Grafström, who, according to media reports, had internally criticized Infantino for his planned partial sale of World Cup marketing rights.
Resistance had built up within FIFA in the wake of the failed investor deal, which Infantino had apparently planned on his own authority. In light of the plan’s failure due to global opposition, Grafström, a Swede, had recently lamented a “sad and reprehensible series of events” in an internal email to FIFA staff. Following the meeting in Rabat, FIFA stated that an agreement had been reached to improve communication and cooperation between the president—the only official elected by the 211 member associations—as well as the secretary general and management.
The statement praised the “outstanding work” of the FIFA administration in successfully organizing the World Cup in North America. This would not have been possible had the president and his leadership team not spoken with one voice and worked together as a team. In this context, FIFA’s top management is confident that the meeting in Rabat will help restore confidence in the organization and enable the federation to prepare for upcoming major events and challenges.
Resistance Is Forming
Infantino spent last week in Morocco, which will co-host the 2030 World Cup and whose soccer federation is one of his strongest advocates. The meeting of top officials was widely seen as an attempt to bolster support for the FIFA president and ensure that he emerges from the crisis with sufficient backing to remain the favorite for reelection in March 2027. Infantino has now been in office for ten years, and the election will also take place in Rabat.
Infantino’s plans to sell off assets had sparked a wave of outrage. Although the FIFA president backed down and rejected the idea, fierce opposition to him is mounting. A handful of European nations have turned their backs on the incumbent. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also questioned Infantino’s leadership on Wednesday, stating that he had lost confidence in the FIFA president after learning that high-ranking advisors had not been consulted on the rejected proposal.
Former Portuguese soccer star Luis Figo, who had intended to run for the office of FIFA president in 2015 before withdrawing his candidacy, described Infantino’s behavior as the “lowest, most underhanded, and most self-serving” he had ever seen. “I could write 10,000 words about the problems at FIFA. But the solution takes just three: Infantino must go,” Figo wrote in a column for the “Daily Mail.” UEFA Vice President Laura McAllister said Infantino’s leadership had reached a crisis point.
Blackmail Allegations from Jordan
In the current crisis, Infantino now also faces allegations ofblackmail. The head of the Jordanian Football Association, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, claims that FIFA has withheld funds from his national team players in recent months. “Until I was told verbally during the World Cup that it would be of great help to our soccer association if I supported Infantino,” al-Hussein wrote on Platform X. “We have not supported him so far, and we certainly will not do so now,” the prince clarified, adding: “But the entire situation amounts to blackmail, and we refuse to allow that.”
Prince Al-Hussein ran against Infantino for the presidency of the world governing body in 2016 but didn’t stand a chance. From 2011 to 2015, he served as vice president on FIFA’s powerful Executive Committee. Now the official has stated that FIFA still owes money to the Jordanian players. As the runner-up in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, Jordan is still entitled to prize money that, according to media reports, amounts to $4.2 million (3.65 million euros).
Controversy Surrounding the 2030 World Cup Final
Meanwhile, a report claiming that Infantino had promised Morocco the right to host the 2030 World Cup final has been rejected by FIFA. Previously, The Times had reported that, according to the heavily criticized FIFA boss, the final was to be held at the new 115,000-seat Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca. This would be a major affront to Spain and, by extension, to Europe. Spain, along with Portugal and Morocco, will co-host the 2030 World Cup. In addition, the first three matches will take place in South America (Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay).
“It is incorrect and misleading to claim that the FIFA President has made any promise regarding the hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup final. A decision will be made by FIFA in due course,” the world governing body stated in response to an inquiry from the dpa news agency.
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