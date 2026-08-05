Former World Soccer Player Calls for Infantino’s Resignation

And the 2001 World Player of the Year—who, after all, is an advisor to UEFA—is even more explicit. Figo on Infantino: “He has lost the support of his executives, his closest advisors, the overwhelming majority of people who dedicate their lives to this sport, and apparently even the recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize. It’s too late to save his dignity, but it’s not too late to save soccer. He should go. Now.”