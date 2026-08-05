Pressure on FIFA Boss
Former World Soccer Player Calls for Infantino’s Resignation
The pressure on Gianni Infantino is mounting! Following the failure of his plans to privatize the World Cup and the loss of confidence among the national associations, former World Soccer Player of the Year Luis Figo is now publicly calling for the immediate resignation of the controversial FIFA president.
“Today, I join other representatives from across the world of soccer in calling on Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA president. Infantino has discredited the office he promised to strengthen. He has lied, deceived, and tried to enrich himself at the expense of the sport he was supposed to serve,” the 53-year-old Portuguese said on X.
And the 2001 World Player of the Year—who, after all, is an advisor to UEFA—is even more explicit. Figo on Infantino: “He has lost the support of his executives, his closest advisors, the overwhelming majority of people who dedicate their lives to this sport, and apparently even the recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize. It’s too late to save his dignity, but it’s not too late to save soccer. He should go. Now.”
2027 FIFA Elections in Morocco
Following massive opposition, Infantino had withdrawn plans to generate billions through the potential sale of a portion of FIFA’s commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), of which Wales is a member, subsequently sharply criticized the Swiss official. Discussions have long been underway regarding the future of Infantino, who has been at the helm of the world governing body since 2016.
Elections are scheduled for next year. On March 18, 2027, Infantino intends to run for president one last time for a four-year term at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, in accordance with the statutes. But now it seems Infantino is no longer untouchable...
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