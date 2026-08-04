ORF Chief Appoints Seven New Directors

The appointment to the “Finance and Administration” position comes as a surprise. It was reportedly not until Monday that the decision was made to appoint Silvia Lieb. A graduate in business administration, she has been CEO of Moser Holding since 2024, a company that was recently acquired by Vorarlberger Russmedia (Vorarlberger Nachrichten).

Michael Krön will now be responsible for the “Programs and Brands” division. He is the “Chief Television Producer” at ORF; that position was previously held by Roland Weißmann until his appointment as General Director. Krön is well known to many for having managed the Song Contest for ORF. In appointing the leadership team, Clemens Pig is adhering to the promised 50 percent quota for women.