Lots of surprises
ORF Chief Appoints Seven New Directors
Negotiations dragged on for a long time, and speculation lasted even longer—but now it’s clear how the new ORF Director General, Clemens Pig, intends to fill the 13 director positions. There are a few surprises and plenty of long faces.
In the end, it all happened even faster than expected. Originally, the new ORF Director General Clemens Pig had planned to inform the Foundation Board of his nominations for the 13 director positions on Thursday. Thursday turned into Wednesday—and then even Tuesday. All appointments are provisional; in one week’s time, on Tuesday, the Board of Trustees must still give the green light to Pig’s team—and that won’t be a mere formality.
The Newcomers at Küniglberg
Four of the 13 directors will henceforth steer the course for Pig at Küniglberg. Angelika Simma-Wallinger will become Director of “Audience and Platforms.” She has been editor-in-chief at ORF Vorarlberg since 2022 and was recently named several times as one of the favorites. A political scientist with a Ph.D., she is originally from Innsbruck. Harald Kräuter will continue to head the “Technology and Innovation” division. He is thus the only one from the previous team to remain.
The appointment to the “Finance and Administration” position comes as a surprise. It was reportedly not until Monday that the decision was made to appoint Silvia Lieb. A graduate in business administration, she has been CEO of Moser Holding since 2024, a company that was recently acquired by Vorarlberger Russmedia (Vorarlberger Nachrichten).
Michael Krön will now be responsible for the “Programs and Brands” division. He is the “Chief Television Producer” at ORF; that position was previously held by Roland Weißmann until his appointment as General Director. Krön is well known to many for having managed the Song Contest for ORF. In appointing the leadership team, Clemens Pig is adhering to the promised 50 percent quota for women.
Four New Regional Directors
Here, five people will retain their positions; changes are occurring only in Styria, Carinthia, Salzburg, and Vorarlberg, most of which are due to retirement. The biggest surprise is likely the appointment in Vorarlberg. Julia Ortner, formerly with “Report” and currently in charge of orf.at, will take over there.
Newly appointed are Sigrid Hroch for Styria, Martin Weberhofer for Carinthia, Gerd Schneider for Salzburg, and Julia Ortner. Werner Herics (Burgenland), Alexander Hofer (Lower Austria), Klaus Obereder (Upper Austria), Esther Mitterstieler (Tyrol), and Edgar Weinzettl (Vienna) will remain in their positions.
Those Left Disappointed
Noteworthy in the selection: Lisa Totzauer, who, as is well known, had also applied for Pig’s position and—had it been up to the Editorial Board—would have gotten the job—once again comes away empty-handed. Kathrin Zierhut-Kunz, who had most recently been considered for several positions at ORF, also comes up empty-handed.
Zierhut-Kunz is said to have ties to the FPÖ. It remains to be seen how Peter Westenthaler, the FPÖ representative on the board, will position himself on Tuesday. In any case, conflict is inevitable…
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