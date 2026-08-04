That would be a first
“The time is right”: Will this woman become FIFA president?
That would be a first! Former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter has spoken out in favor of Norway’s soccer association president taking the helm at FIFA.
“Lise Klaveness deserves the utmost respect. She was the only one who always took a clear stand and didn’t go along with the mainstream. And at FIFA, the time is ripe for a woman to take the helm,” wrote Blatter (90) on X about the 45-year-old Norwegian.
A woman at the helm of the world soccer federation would be a first; so far, only men have held the presidency.
Infantino Under Heavy Fire
Current FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is facing fierce criticism for his plans. The 56-year-old Swiss national wanted to sell shares in the world governing body’s premium products to private investors, thereby raking in billions.
A Critical Voice
Klaveness is a critical voice in world soccer and has spoken out on several occasions, including in the case of Folarin Balogun, whose red-card suspension at the World Cup was lifted following Trump’s intervention. The FIFA election will take place on March 18, 2027, in Morocco. Candidates must submit their applications by November 18.
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