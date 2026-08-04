Brunner Presents 5-Point Plan for EU Migration Policy

Following the events in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner emphasized the need for a swift European response during a meeting of European interior ministers. Brunner noted that while the situation had been challenging, it was quickly brought under control thanks to the cooperation of all parties involved, and he expressly thanked both Spain and Morocco. Based on these experiences, a five-point plan has now been developed to serve as a guideline for future EU migration policy.